"We’ll get a months-long response to the Heart Part 6"—X erupts as DJ Akademiks names Kendrick Lamar as a feature on Playboi Carti's new album

Netizens on X erupted after DJ Akademiks confirmed rumors of a Kendrick Lamar appearance in Playboi Carti's upcoming album, I Am Music. It will be Playboi Carti's third studio album and is scheduled to release on Friday, March 14 through AWGE and Interscope Records.

On March 12, Playboi Carti posted on X and Instagram, announcing that the album will release on March 14. The next day, hip-hop influencer and podcaster DJ Akademiks announced that he had already listened to the album and described it as a "day one classic."

Akademiks seemingly confirmed rumors of Kendrick Lamar making an appearance in Playboi Carti's new album.

"Yo, buckle up y'll. That n***a talking sh*t again," he said in a video posted on X, seemingly addressing Kendrick Lamar.

Netizens on X have erupted at the prospect of K Dot dropping another diss on Drake in Playboi Carti's album. The Drake and Lamar were involved in an infamous diss track battle in 2024, which has now taken the shape of an ongoing lawsuit. Some popular comments on X are as follows:

"F*CK, finally we’ll get a months long response to the Heart Part 6. or maybe not," wrote a fan, seemingly referring to Drizzy's last song in the diss track battle with K Dot.

Expand Tweet

"Kendrick can’t survive in the game without a Drake bar lmao," commented another.

"Come on, If Kendrick is still going on about Drake after all this time. Just move on. His whole career now is Drake," wrote another user.

One X user quipped that the entire comment section was more into the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud than the latter himself.

"The entire comment section is talking about Drake and the battle. They haven’t even heard the song. Y’all are actually into the beef more than Kendrick. You want this to go on but can’t admit it," wrote another X user.

"You know music is really on a desperate level if even Carti needs drake vs kendrick controversy eventhough he will sell atleast 400k without it," commented another.

Some other reactions are as follows:

"Of course, how else will he stay relevant," an X user quipped.

"Watch it has nothing to do with the beef and it’s just a fire as song," announced another.

"Probably a sneak diss coming for Drake wack bars tho," inferred another user on X.

In addition to Kendrick Lamar, DJ Akademiks discussed guest appearances from artists like Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, Future, and Travis Scott on Playboi Carti's new album.

“CARTI got Pluto slime Uzi Trav Weeknd floating on dat bih. I nearly shed a tear listening to the s–t. This s–t for everybody I SWEAR. Btw purple hair Uzi back,” he wrote on X.

Akademiks also teased a posthumous collaboration with XXXTENTACION, who was murdered in Deerfield Beach, Florida on June 18, 2018.

DJ Akademiks once claimed Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Future were part of "Big 5"

DJ Akademiks (image via Getty)

DJ Akademiks revealed his list of the top five rappers in the hip-hop industry during a live stream on December 16, 2024. While chatting with fans, one user asked Akademiks to list the "Big 3" in the industry according to him. He replied:

"Big three, I would believe, or let's say Big 4, Imma say Big 4, Drake, Kendrick, Travis, lemme say Big 5, I'll say Big 5, Drake, Kendrick, Travis, and Future and f**king Playboi Carti. This is what it is. I'm sorry to tell you. Right now, I'm taking this slice of time. Not about two years ago, thirty days ago, right now."

In Drake's 2023 track, First Person Shooter, J. Cole rapped about him, Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar being the "Big 3" of the hip-hop industry.

"Love when they argue the hardest MC/ Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/ We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali," he rapped.

However, K Dot seemingly rejected J. Cole's claims in his guest appearance in Metro Boomin and Future's track, Like That (2024).

"Motherf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me," Lamar rapped.

This was the start of one of the most infamous diss track battles between Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar. The diss track battle produced chart-topping songs from both artists like Meet the Grahams, Not Like Us, Push Ups, Family Matters, and the like.

For his song Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar was awarded five Grammys in 2025. This included coveted awards like Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.

