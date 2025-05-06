When was David Lee Roth's last stage performance? Former Van Halen frontman returns from retirement, announces tour plans

The former frontman of the rock band Van Halen, David Lee Roth, aka Diamond Dave, has announced his return to touring after coming out of retirement. On Saturday, May 3, he performed live for the first time in five years, delivering several Van Halen classics at Maryland's M3 Rock Festival, held at the Merriweather Post Pavilion.

His 16-song set list included Van Halen songs like Panama, Hot for Teacher, Atomic Punk, and I'm the One.

According to Rolling Stone, Roth's most recent performance prior to Saturday's was a private 2023 corporate concert for Home Depot. His Las Vegas residency, scheduled to begin in December 2021, was cancelled after numerous postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Lee Roth's last stage performance was in March 2020 as Kiss' opening act at the band's End of the Road Tour performance at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Roth famously announced his retirement the following year.

David Lee Roth is set to come out of his retirement

David Lee Roth has come out of retirement with a 13-date tour initially planned for this summer across the United States. On Monday, May 6, he announced his full 2025 tour schedule, which now includes 21 live performances set for the summer.

The tour will kick off at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 22 and wrap up in Napa, California, on September 14. Roth is also scheduled to perform at the DuQuoin State Fair on Saturday, August 23.

According to a May 5 report by The Southern, Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, commented on the upcoming August performance by the Van Halen member.

“Bringing a legend like David Lee Roth to the Du Quoin State Fair is a major win for our fairgoers and for Southern Illinois.. He’s a rock powerhouse, and his music has spanned generations. This show is going to be something special,” Jerry Costello II said.

David Lee Roth announced his tour just days after performing live for the first time in five years, on May 3. Aside from a cover of The Kinks' You Really Got Me, Roth's 16-song setlist exclusively featured songs from his time as Van Halen's frontman.

According to Rolling Stone, it was a 75-minute show of hit songs by his former band Van Halen, with four supporting vocalists and guitarist Al Estrada joining him. Roth began the performance with Van Halen's Panama, according to a set list released by Ultimate Classic Rock.

He then performed Dance the Night Away, Runnin' with the Devil, Jamie's Cryin', Hot for Teacher, and other Van Halen hits before ending with the band's Hot 100-topping Jump.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, David Lee Roth made a joke onstage about the performance being "the end of my first retirement," alluding to his declaration in late 2021 that he was retiring because of unidentified health concerns.

"We've reached the end of my first retirement. How many retirements did Rocky have, nine?" the singer said.

More than a dozen of Roth's future performances, beginning July 22 at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, were listed by Ticketmaster early Monday, May 5.

According to Billboard, Roth announced in early 2021 that he would formally retire following his Las Vegas residency, which was ultimately cancelled. The singer said at the time:

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring.. This is the first, and only, official announcement. You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”

He added:

“I’m not going to explain the statement.. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows.”

Meanwhile, David Lee Roth is currently preparing for his upcoming shows.

