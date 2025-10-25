Who is Eminem's wife? 54-year-old Florida woman arrested for posing as rapper's wife to skip diner bill 

A 54-year-old woman in Florida, claiming to be Eminem's wife, was arrested after she reportedly refused to pay a diner bill of $27.55. The woman allegedly told the diner staff that her husband would take care of the bill.

On Monday, October 20, the woman based in Florida, Jennifer Kleber, visited Darrell's Dog Gone Good Diner in Silver Springs outside Ocala. Kleber reportedly ordered two entrees, chocolate milk, and a soda. However, she later informed the staff that she only had $10, while her bill amount was $27.55.

When the staff stopped her, Klebel said her husband, rapper Eminem, would take care of the rest of the bill. She also reportedly told them that the iconic rapper has previously paid her bills and would do so again as he has "unlimited money."

It is worth noting that Jennifer Klebel has no established connection to Eminem. The rapper is currently unmarried. His ex-wife is Kimberly Ann Scott. Their relationship went on for around two decades, and they were married twice in 1999 and 2006. The couple divorced in 2007, and share one daughter, Hailie Jade Scott.

Jennifer Klebel was arrested on charges of defrauding an innkeeper after falsely posing to be Eminem's wife. She has also been banned from all locations of Darrell's Dog Gone Good Diner and will be charged with trespassing if she enters any of the locations.

Eminem and his ex-wife, Kim Scott's relationship explored

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show - Source: Getty

Eminem, originally named Marshall Mathers, met his former wife, Kim Scott, in 1988 at a house party. Both were teenagers at that time. In his 2014 book, How It All Got Started: Lessons in Life, Art and Entrepreneurship from Hip Hop Icons, the rapper recalled how he first met Kim, and wrote:

"I'm standing on top of their coffee table with my shirt off, with a Kangol on, mocking the words to LL Cool J's 'I'm Bad.' And I turn around and she's at the door smoking."

The two soon began an on-and-off relationship, and Eminem's mother, Debbie Nelson, took her in. Kim said she was 15 at that time. Before Mathers and Scott married for the first time, they welcomed their first and only daughter together, Hailey Jade Scott, in 1995. Four years later, the two tied the knot for the first time. Speaking to Q, he said:

"She made me get my a-- in gear — to make something of my life and try 10 quadrillion times harder than I had before. Everything that I am doing right now is for Hailie ... the money — it's for her college."

Kim Scott married Eminem again in 2005, after they had separated in 2001. During this separation, Kim also welcomed another daughter, Stevie Laine Scott, with her then-boyfriend, Eric Hartter. When the two got back together in 2005, Mathers legally adopted Stevie. The rapper also adopted Kim's twin sister, Dawn's daughter, Alaina Maria Scott, in 1993.

After their final divorce in 2006, Kim Scott's attorney, Michael J Smith told PEOPLE:

"There was a lot of sadness about why this didn't work out. They've been together for 17 years. They're life-long friends, lovers, have been husband and wife, they're raising children together ... It's not the end and it's not over between them."

He added:

"Kim is doing great. She is a very articulate, very smart woman. She is going back to college to study design. She just wants to be a mom and go back to college. That's what she wants to do right now."

As of now, Eminem and Kim are focused on co-parenting for their children.

