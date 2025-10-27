Why did Daft Punk split? Ex-member Thomas Bangalter performs first DJ set in 16 years in Paris

Former Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter performed a DJ set with Fred Again.. in Paris on Saturday, October 25. This marked his first DJ performance in 16 years and first after his split with Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo in 2021.

Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo formed the musical duo, Daft Punk, in 1993. They were known for their electronic dance, techno, disco, and other forms of music. They released four studio albums and became renowned all over the world.

However, the duo announced their split in 2021 via a YouTube video titled Epilogue, released on February 22, 2021. At the end of the video, two robots walk away from each other, with one even exploding.

In an interview with the BBC, published on April 4, 2023, Bangalter shared the reason behind their split and said:

“[In Daft Punk,] we tried to use these machines to express something extremely moving that a machine cannot feel, but a human can. We were always on the side of humanity and not on the side of technology… As much as I love this character, the last thing I would want to be, in the world we live in, in 2023, is a robot.”

Thomas Bangalter has been working on his music individually since then and has released some projects like Mythologies.

Fred Again.. expresses delight after performing with ex-Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter

Fred Again performs In Milan (Image Source: Getty)

The Centre Pompidou in Paris hosted Because Beaubourg this weekend, a two-day event in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Because Music, a French label. Fred Again.. and Thomas Bangalter performed at the event along with DJ Erol Alkan and Busy P.

After the show, Fred Again.. shared a post on his Instagram account, mentioning his admiration for Bangalter and Daft Punk. He wrote:

"Thomas [Bangalter] told me in this lift on the way down to the show that the first time he fell in love with electronic music was in this building in 1992. He also told me hasn’t played a proper set without the mask on for 24 years. I didn’t know what to say to either of those things and I still don’t. All I said to him at the end is that I hope it isn’t 24 years til the next."

Thomas Bangalter opened up on moving away from electronic dance music

Bangalter dropped an orchestral album named Mythologies on April 7, 2023. It notably started as a ballet score at the Théâtre de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, in July 2022.

In his interview with Billboard, the musician spoke about drifting away from electronic dance and techno music, and said:

“Daft Punk was a project that blurred the line between reality and fiction with these robot characters. It was a very important point for me and Guy-Man[uel] to not spoil the narrative while it was happening. Now the story has ended, it felt interesting to reveal part of the creative process that is very much human-based and not algorithmic of any sort."

He added that he was exploring things at the time, and also admitted that he is becoming "terrified" of the relationship between technology and humans.

