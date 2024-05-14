Nilüfer Yanya 2024 tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

British singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya will embark on a tour from September 28, 2024, to December 5, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States, Canada, Europe, and the UK. The tour, Yanya's first this year, follows the release of her new single, Like I Say (I Runaway).

The upcoming tour will feature shows in cities such as Toronto, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Manchester, among others. It was announced by the singer via a post on her official Instagram page on May 13, 2024.

The presale for the Nilüfer Yanya tour will be available on May 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time for the UK tour. Registration for the presale will be available until the start of it and can be accessed with an AAA pass available via the singer's official website.

North America tour presale will be available on May 14, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. It will be available to the singer's fans via a link that will be sent to them. Those interested can register for the same AAA pass at the aforementioned website.

General tickets will be available on May 17, 2024, at 10:00 am local time for all tour legs via the singer's official website or Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Nilüfer Yanya 2024 tour dates and venues

Indie rock singer-songwriter and musician, Nilüfer Yanya, best known for the second studio album, Painless, released her single Like I Say (I runaway) on April 24, 2024. The single's chart figures are not available but it has over sixty thousand views since its release.

September 28, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Underground Arts

September 30, 2024 — Washington, DC at Black Cat

October 1, 2024 — New York City, New York at Brooklyn Steel

October 2, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Royale

October 4, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at La Tulipe

October 5, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 6, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio at Grog Shop

October 7, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Metro

October 9, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Basement East

October 10, 2024 — Carrboro, North Carolina at Cat’s Cradle

October 11, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Terminal West

October 13, 2024 — Lawrence, Kansas at Bottleneck

October 15, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Meow Wolf

October 18, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Hollywood Theatre

October 19, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at The Crocodile

October 20, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Wonder Ballroom

October 22, 2024 — San Francisco, California at August Hall

October 24, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Fonda Theatre

November 24, 2024 — Brussels, Belgium at Botanique Orangerie

November 25, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg Old Hall

November 26, 2024 — Berlin, Germany at Kesselhaus

November 28, 2024 — Paris, France at La Bellevilloise

November 30, 2024 — Brighton, UK at Concorde 2

December 2, 2024 — Bristol, UK at Fleece

December 3, 2024 — London, UK at HERE at Outernet

December 4, 2024 — Nottingham, UK at Rescue Rooms

December 5, 2024 — Manchester, UK at Academy 2

The upcoming tour will feature three supporting acts on the North American tour. These are the singer-songwriters Lutalo, Eliza Lamb, and Angelica Garcia, respectively.