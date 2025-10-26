“So happy the fake beef was just a rumor”: Fans react as Megan Thee Stallion claims she wants Cardi B to feature on her next album 

Megan Thee Stallion recently revealed during a TikTok Live session that she plans to feature Cardi B on her upcoming album, MEGAN: Act III, as reported by InMusic Blog on October 25, 2025.&quot;Cardi owe me… like two verses! So I’m definitely gonna cash in on my Cardi verses.&quot;The Houston rapper's latest comments sparked immediate speculation about a new collaboration among fans, with some glad that rumors of beef between the rappers were just that- rumors.vic :) @vicsvibe1LINKyes!!! so happy the fake beef was just a rumor. both my girlsElizabeth @xhybridxchickLINKThank God she said on TikTok live because some #BardiGang and #Hotties has been trying to pin em against each other. They are sisters and definitely not beefing!!LoverGirl @gtkleencardiLINKCan we stop pitting them against each other now? These are the only female rappers that I feel like genuinely respect each other despite how different they are, let’s not make those differences cause unnecessary beefThis would mark the third time the two Grammy-winning rappers have joined forces, following their 2020 chart-topping hit WAP and 2023’s tropical-inspired single Bongos.Brimcess @Brimcess11LINKLike i said in the GC's i'll always be seated for another Cardi x Meg song they both compliment each other wellKhusi 🐦‍🔥 @lufytwtLINKThat collab would be fire 🔥 Can’t wait to see these two queens go off together!Denis @denaboutLINKthis collab is gonna break the internet when it dropsThe announcement comes at a pivotal moment for Megan Thee Stallion’s career. Her latest single Lover Girl, which came out on October 24, 2025, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart, making her one of only two female rappers, alongside Cardi B, to achieve that feat with a solo rap song in 2025, as reported by InMusic Blog on the day of the release.More about Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's previous collaborationsMegan Thee Stallion and Cardi B first collaborated on the chartbuster WAP in 2020, which reportedly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the first all-female rap collaboration to do so. The song spent four non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart and broke streaming records, solidifying both artists’ dominance in hip-hop.The rappers then worked together on Bongos, released in September 2023, which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned an MTV Europe Music Awards nomination for Best Video, as reported by InMusic Blog on October 25, 2025.Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2024, in New York City. (Image via Getty)Megan’s current success with MEGAN: Act III previews, including the April single Whenever and the latest Lover Girl, positions her well for another high-profile collaboration, according to media reports.Lover Girl, which samples Total’s 1996 hit “Kissin’ You,” has been praised for its blend of R&amp;B-infused melodies and sharp rap delivery, demonstrating Megan’s versatility and reinforcing her status in the industry, as reported by InMusic Blog on October 24, 2025.Cardi B talks about her place in female rapMeanwhile, Cardi B has positioned herself as one of rap’s “big three” alongside Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. While promoting her upcoming album Am I The Drama?, Cardi explained that her continued place in the conversation comes down to her dedication to her craft, as reported by HotNewHipHop on September 4, 2025.The Bronx rapper said that the thought and time she invests in her music, saying,&quot;I do my job well. I do music very well, I take my time with music… I really put a lot of thought in my stuff. And I really put a lot of time in it, too. I don’t like to halfway anything. I don’t like to half-a** nothing. Nothing, nothing&quot;Cardi B also said personal factors that influenced her recent music, including taking time off while pregnant with her daughter. She added that despite stepping back temporarily, her fans continue to support her music, reinforcing her status within female rap.Her recent legal victory also set the stage for her album rollout later this month, solidifying her position in the industry and demonstrating why she considers herself part of the “big three” alongside Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.