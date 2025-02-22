Who is Sasha Brookner? Kanye West claims his former publicist wants to sue him after trying to extort him for $3M

On February 21, 2025, Kanye West took to X to claim that his former publicist, Sasha Brookner, wanted to sue him and that she attempted to extort $3 million from the rapper last summer. In the first tweet, posting a picture of Brookner, Ye wrote:

Ad

"Saha Brookner told acquaintances she wanted to sue me, get paid and retire. / And apparently buy more of these jackets as seen below."

Attaching another picture of his former publicist, Kanye West mentioned in a second tweet:

"This lady Sasha Brookner tried to extort me for 3 million dollars last summer She said she was … (wait for it) She was going to tell people I was antisemitic."

Ad

Trending

Ye's tweet about Sasha Brookner (Image via X/@kanyewest)

According to a report by PR Week dated May 2020, Sasha Brookner is the CEO of Helio Public Relations, who has been in the PR business for more than two decades. Flaunt's report states that Brookner started her career by taking on small businesses and independent creatives as clients from the grassroots, moving to industry players.

Ad

Ye's tweet about Sasha Brookner (Image via X/@kanyewest)

Sasha Brookner's firm, Helio Public Relations' work, has successfully been featured in publications like Architectural Digest, Vogue Paris, Elle, Glamour, Harper's Bazaar, Rolling Stone, and GQ.

Ad

"I must be a profit cause now she's suing me": Kanye West claims Sasha Brookner took Lauren Pisciota's side in lawsuit

After accusing Sasha Brookner of attempting to extort money from him, Kanye West hurled another accusation at the publicist in relation to former assistant Lauren Pisciotta's lawsuit against him. In his tweet dated February 22, 2025, Kanye claimed that Lauren also tried extorting money from him via her lawsuit alleging s*xual harassment and wrongful termination.

Ad

The rapper said that at the time, Sasha Brookner was his publicist, and she said some things that made Ye feel like she was on Lauren's side. He also mentioned that Brookner contacted his wife, Bianca Censori, thinking that Censori wouldn't tell Ye about it. Kanye added:

"I said to Sasha you're representing me but you would probably sue me also And look I must be a profit cause now she's suing me I have Gods favor because I never even met her in real life because she's probably would have made more things up"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ending his tweet, Kanye stated that Sasha Brookner is Jewish and hinted at people condemning him as the "crazy one" because he tells the truth in public. While Ye posted his tweets accusing Brookner, she quickly replied via Instagram Stories from her company Helio PR Group's account.

Responding to Ye's claims against her, Brookner mentioned that her house was worth $3 million, so she didn't need to extort the same amount from the rapper to retire. The publicist also thanked Ye for giving her evidence to file a defamation lawsuit against him.

Ad

Ad

In another IG story, Sasha Brookner clarified that the clothing item she wore in one of Kanye West's tweets wasn't a jacket but a Robert Cavalli blouse. She sarcastically commented that the blouse cost more than Ye's partner's entire closet.

Moreover, in one of the IG stories, Brookner warned Kanye that she didn't sign an NDA. She also called out Kanye West for talking about her wardrobe and asked the rapper to tell his fans how much he allegedly paid in fake streams to get his track Carnival to reach the No. 1 position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback