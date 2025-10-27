Why did Little Mix go on hiatus? Girl group reunites at JADE’s solo concert in London

Little Mix fans were treated to an unexpected reunion after Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards were spotted together at Jade’s solo concert in London this week. In a newly shared photo from the event, Perrie, who is expecting her second child, proudly displayed her growing baby bump while posing alongside her former bandmates. Perrie Edwards, 32, was seen a white top, cream blazer, and denim jeans, while Jade Thirlwall, also 32, was in a net jumpsuit, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 34, was seen wearing a sheer dress.Fans flooded social media with messages of excitement and nostalgia, celebrating the group’s enduring friendship. Leigh-Anne later shared photos from the evening on Instagram with the caption “Busy,” along with a bunch of emojis.More about why Little Mix went on hiatusThe surprise reunion comes nearly four years after Little Mix announced their hiatus following a decade of global success. In December 2021, the trio revealed via X (formerly Twitter) that they would be “taking a break” after their Confetti Tour, but made it clear that this was not the end for the British girl band. &quot;It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on other projects.&quot;Little Mix @LittleMixLINKWe are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay 💫 We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.Formed in 2011 during The X Factor UK, Little Mix went on to become one of the world’s most successful girl groups, releasing six studio albums and earning chart-topping hits including Shout Out to My Ex and Sweet Melody, as reported by Entertainment Weekly on December 2, 2021.Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix perform during The BRIT Awards 2019 (Image via Getty)The hiatus was announced soon after Jesy Nelson, left the band in 2020, citing mental health struggles and the pressures of fame as reasons for her decision.Before formally going on hiatus, the band released a greatest hits album, Between Us in 2021, and wrapped their farewell tour in mid-2022. Little Mix @LittleMixLINKWe’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever ♥️ See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie xBoth Perrie Edwards And Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed their first child that very year. According to some reports, the timing of it all showed that the singers were shifting toward personal priorities after a decade of touring and recording.Despite pursuing solo careers, the members have continued to express affection for the group- most notably Jade Thirlwall, who has repeatedly promised fans that a Little Mix reunion will happen, as reported by Mirror UK on September 15, 2025.In a recent interview with Capital Buzz, the 32-year-old reportedly said, &quot;There will be a Little Mix reunion if it’s the last thing I do. It doesn’t matter how long that takes.&quot;Jade’s statement came ahead of the release of her debut solo album, That’s Showbiz Baby, which dropped earlier this year. The record includes her Top 10 singles Angel of My Dreams and Fantasy, and earned her Best Pop Act at the 2025 Brit Awards. To celebrate, Jade reportedly held a surprise performance at the Angel of the North in Newcastle, which reportedly saw thousands of fans even with the short notice. Her London concert this week, where the Little Mix reunion took place, coincides with the launch of her first solo tour across the UK and Ireland.