The 4 Nations Face-Off kicks into high gear on Saturday night with Team Canada facing Team USA at Bell Centre in Montreal. The long-awaited matchup between the American and Canadian squads will be the highlight of the weekend double-header.

Despite Team Canada’s thrilling 4-3 overtime winner in the tourney’s opening match, three areas stand out as needing improvement.

Here’s a closer look at three areas of improvement Team Canada needs to address ahead of their heavyweight tilt against Team USA on Saturday night.

3 areas of improvement Team Canada needs to address before clash against Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off

#3. Goaltending

Team Canada starter Jordan Binnington looked steady in the first 40 minutes of their opening game. It looked like Canada was on cruise control before Sweden turned things around and tied the game in the third period.

In particular, the tying goal cast some doubt on Binnington’s ability to stay focused as the game wound down.

Here’s a look at Joel Eriksson Ek’s tying goal:

The replay showed how Binnington went down far too early, seemingly getting tripped up with his left leg hugging the post. He was out of position, leading to an easy goal for Eriksson Ek.

While there may not be any reason for the Canadians to swap netminders, coach Jon Cooper may consider turning to Adin Hill in the crucial matchup against the Americans.

#2. Defensive lapses

The third period against Sweden was characterized by two costly defensive lapses that allowed the Swedes to tie the game. In Eriksson Ek’s goal, Team Canada lost a crucial faceoff in their own zone, before a defensive breakdown that led to the goal.

In the 3-2 goal, the Canadian blue line allowed Adrian Kempe all the time and space he needed to let a wicked wrister hit the net and beat Binnington.

Here’s a look at the goal:

This goal was on Drew Doughty as he failed to cut off Kempe as he crossed the blue line. The Canadian blue line cannot allow the Americans such chances as the speed and skill the Americans possess could easily put the Canadian squad in a big hole.

#1. Hold third-period lead

The biggest issue the Canadian side will need to keep in mind for Saturday night is holding the lead in the third period. If Team Canada can enter the third period with the lead, they will need to lock the game down.

As fans saw in the game against Finland, Team USA can easily explode. Therefore, the Canadians cannot afford to give the Americans an inch, especially in the third period. Canada must lock the game down in order to avoid blowing the lead late in the game.

