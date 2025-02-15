Team USA will square off against Team Canada at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday in perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Americans are coming off a huge 6-1 over Finland where a four-goal third period sealed the victory. However, the American side will need to be better prepared against a superior Team Canada squad.

Despite the big win against Finland, three areas stand out as needing improvement for the American squad.

Here's a closer look at three areas of improvement for Team USA as they take on Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday.

3 areas of improvement Team USA needs to address before clash against Team Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

#3. Scoring first

In their opening matchup, Team USA gave up the first goal on a redirection by Henri Jokiharju. While the goal was the only blemish on an otherwise dominant performance for the Americans, the fact that the US found themselves in an early hole is something that could come back to haunt them against Team Canada.

As such, the American squad would do well to strike first and take over the game from the start as opposed to coming from behind, especially considering Team Canada’s impressive lineup.

#2. Physical play

Team USA pounded Finland 32-16 in the hit column. While the physical play gave the Americans an edge, it could have a negative impact against Canada. In particular, if the Americans take too many penalties, a lethal Canadian power play could make a significant difference in the game.

Team Canada scored seconds into its only power play opportunity against Sweden. As such, the Americans must be careful to play a tough, physical game without landing in the penalty box. Of course, the US has a strong penalty kill. But giving too many power play chances to Canada could be a recipe for disaster.

#1. Odd man rushes

The only goal Team USA gave up in its opening contest came on a 3-on-2 rush chance the Finns did not miss. That’s something that the US will be looking to avoid against Canada. The Canadian squad oozes speed and talent, potentially making the Americans pay on rush chances.

With elite playmakers like Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner and Nathan MacKinnon, Canada can make Team USA pay on odd-man rushes. Thus, the Americans will need to make sure they have numbers coming to avoid getting caught off guard on rushes coming back the other way.

As long as the US sticks to its strong forecheck and holds the line, it should have a good chance at neutralizing the tournament's most explosive offensive team.

