3 most impressive Minnesota Wild players from 4-2 win over Washington Capitals feat. Matt Boldy 

The Minnesota Wild came into Thursday's game against the visiting Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center hoping to shake off a two-game losing streak and gain ground in the Central Division standings.

Thanks to a 4-2 victory, they managed to do just that. Their win over the Capitals improved their record to 41-27-5; the Capitals are now 47-16-9.

It was the Capitals who took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission thanks to goals from Matt Roy and Brandon Duhaime; the Wild got a goal from Jon Merrill.

However, the Wild regained control in the second period after Frederick Gaudreau and Matt Boldy both scored. Their lead was supplemented in the third period with a tally from Gaudreau, his second of the night, with Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren on the bench for an extra attacker.

Lindgren finished with 17 saves in a losing effort for the Capitals, while Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the Wild.

3 most impressive Minnesota Wild players from 4-2 win over Washington Capitals

#1. Matt Boldy

It was a subpar pair of games for Matt Boldy in his previous outings, who had gone pointless and a combined -4 in Minnesota's losses to the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

However, he rebounded into form against the Capitals in a much more reminiscent manner of the player who leads the team with 60 total points this season.

Boldy scored a goal and added an assist in 17:37 of total ice time; his goal in the second period came with nine seconds left before the buzzer and later proved to be the game-winner.

#2. Filip Gustavsson

The Swedish goaltender has seized the reins as the starting goaltender between the pipes in the Twin Cities, and he was one of the most important players for the club in their victory over the Wild.

He stopped all but two of the 30 shots that he faced, finishing with a solid .933 save percentage.

Among the saves that he made were five stops alone on forward Anthony Beauvillier, while he also stonewalled Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin three times, preventing him from coming a goal closer to Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record.

#3. Frederick Gaudreau

One of the on-ice leaders for the Wild, Gaudreau's performance was exactly what they needed against Washington.

Skating in 17:23 of ice time, Gaudreau scored twice while firing five total shots on goal as part of the win. His personal goal total has now increased to 18, which is just one shy of his previous career-high of 19 set in 2022-23.

