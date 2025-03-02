3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-1 win over Carolina Hurricanes feat. Calvin Pickard

The Edmonton Oilers came into Saturday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes in need of a victory, having lost five consecutive games since they returned to action from the Four Nations Face-Off tournament break.

The good news for Edmonton is that they were able to end their lengthy skid, beating the Hurricanes 3-1 and improving their record to 35-21-4; Carolina is now 34-22-4.

The Oilers found the back of the net first in the opening period after a shorthanded goal from veteran Adam Henrique, his eighth goal of the season; the Oilers took their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

In the second period, it was another veteran Oilers forward who scored, this time being Corey Perry.

Carolina managed to halve the lead early in the third period courtesy of a power-play goal from Sebastian Aho, his 22nd goal. But despite a late push by the Hurricanes with goaltender Frederik Andersen on the bench for a sixth skater, the Hurricanes proved unable to secure the tying marker.

Evan Bouchard added an insurance goal into the empty net with just a second remaining in regulation, sealing the victory for Edmonton. Carolina's Andersen finished with 28 shots on the 30 shots he faced. Meanwhile, Edmonton's Calvin Pickard had one of his best performances, making 35 saves.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-1 win over Carolina Hurricanes

#1. Calvin Pickard

The biggest question mark for Edmonton this season has been their goaltending, and many fans are wondering if GM Stan Bowman will make an addition between the pipes at the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline.

However, Pickard turned in one of his best performances of the season, making 35 saves on the 36 shots he faced by Carolina. He made several key saves, including four on offensive-minded defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere along with three shots each from Jordan Staal and Jack Roslovic.

#2. Leon Draisaitl

While Draisaitl leads the NHL with 44 goals, he instead contributed a pair of assists as part of the win over Carolina. He also finished with a +1 rating while dishing out a hit.

#3. Corey Perry

Brought back for another season after helping the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final last season, Perry came through with what proved to be the game-winning goal in the second period. He had four shots on goal while finishing a +1.

