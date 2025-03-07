3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-2 OT win over Montreal Canadiens feat. Leon Draisaitl

The Edmonton Oilers are only a few points behind the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division standings and were looking to move even closer to them. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game against the Oilers hoping to make it a season-high six consecutive victories, having won five straight.

Ad

Ultimately, it was the Oilers who moved to within four points of the Golden Knights for the top spot in the division with their 3-2 overtime victory at Rogers Place in Edmonton; the Oilers improved to 36-22-4 while the Canadiens fell to 30-26-6.

The scoring was started by veteran Corey Perry in the first period, his 14th goal of the season to give the Oilers the 1-0 lead. But the Canadiens knotted the score after Cole Caufield notched his 31st; both teams were tied entering the first intermission.

Ad

Trending

Leon Draisaitl then added to his total in the second period, as he notched his league-leading 46th goal of the season to restore the one-goal lead for the Oilers. But once again, the Canadiens had the answer and tied the game thanks to Joel Armia; it was his 11th goal.

Neither team found the back of the net in the third period, setting up overtime. And in the extra session, it was defenseman Evan Bouchard making the most of his opportunity.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bouchard's goal was with 11 seconds remaining in overtime and was his 11th of the season.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-2 OT win over Montreal Canadiens

#1. Leon Draisaitl

The NHL's leading goal scorer once again gave fans a first-hand demonstration of why he's one of the best players on the face of the Earth.

Not only did he score his 46th goal of the season as part of the win over the Habs, but he also notched an assist on the winning goal; it was his 48th helper, increasing his own point total to 94 and extended his point streak to 13 games.

Ad

#2. Evan Bouchard

One of the top defensemen on the Oilers, Bouchard came through in a big way for his club.

He notched an assist as well as the game-winning goal in overtime, guaranteeing Edmonton walked away with both points that were available in the standings.

#3. Stuart Skinner

While questions continue to swirl in Edmonton regarding the state of their goaltending, Skinner's performance against the Canadiens was a good one.

He finished with 25 saves on 27 shots, including stopping four of five shots from Caufield, four shots from Patrik Laine, and four from Mike Matheson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama