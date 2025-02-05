3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-2 OT win over St. Louis Blues feat. Connor McDavid 

The Edmonton Oilers came into Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Blues having gone 2-1-1 in their last four games, but looking ahead to a chance to claim the top spot in the Pacific Division.

Meanwhile, the Blues limped into the contest having won only one of their last four, which included a pair of shutout losses.

Edmonton was successful in taking the top seed in the Pacific Division, defeating the Blues 3-2 in overtime and improving their record to 33-16-4; the Blues fell to 24-25-5.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Oilers star captain Connor McDavid was the only player to find the back of the net on either side through the first 40 minutes of play, as his power play goal at 5:50 of the first period gave Edmonton the 1-0 lead they carried into the final frame.

The Blues seized the lead in the third period thanks to a pair of quick goals from Jordan Kyrou and Colton Parayko. However, the Oilers refused to go away quietly, knotting the score at 17:46 thanks to the 37th goal of the year from Leon Draisaitl with goaltender Stuart Skinner on the bench for an extra attacker.

In overtime, an unlikely hero emerged for the Oilers as Connor Brown scored just his seventh goal, securing the extra point for Edmonton by one-timing a pretty pass from McDavid past Jordan Binnington.

Expand Tweet

Stuart Skinner picked up the victory with 20 saves on 22 shots, while Binnington made 35 saves on the 38 shots Edmonton fired his way.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-2 OT win over St. Louis Blues

#1. Connor McDavid

Living up to his reputation as the best player in the National Hockey League today, McDavid delivered another clutch performance by scoring a goal while adding a pair of assists, including on Brown's overtime winner.

Ironically, he dangled through former teammates Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway before his pass to Brown for the deciding goal.

#2. Leon Draisaitl

The 1A to Connor McDavid's 1, Draisaitl came through in the clutch once again for the Oilers by knotting the score late in regulation and assuring that his club would pick up at least a point in the contest.

Expand Tweet

Now with 37 goals on the season, Draisaitl put more distance between himself and Mark Scheifele (31 goals) for the NHL lead.

#3. Connor Brown

Getting the winning goal and capitalizing on a play from McDavid had to feel good for Brown, who scored his first goal in 22 games.

A defensively responsible forward, the Oilers benefitted from their depth scoring in their win over the Blues thanks to Brown.

The Oilers will be in action again when they face the Chicago Blackhawks next at United Center on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback