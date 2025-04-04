3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-2 win over San Jose Sharks feat. Jeff Skinner 

While the Edmonton Oilers are going to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the only thing yet to be determined is their final seeding in the Western Conference.

They entered Thursday's game against the NHL-worst San Jose Sharks hoping to move closer to the second-place Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division and lessen the gap between them and the first-place Vegas Golden Knights.

Thanks to their 3-2 victory over the Sharks at SAP Center, they are now within two points of the Kings and five points of the Golden Knights with a record of 44-26-5.

Connor Brown opened the scoring for the Oilers with his ninth goal of the season, only to have San Jose's Jack Thompson respond with his fourth, tying the score at 1-1.

First-year Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson tallied a power-play goal early in the second period, but once again, the Sharks had the answer. Tyler Toffoli scored his 28th goal, knotting the game yet again.

It was time for another first-year Oilers forward to step up – this time, it was Jeff Skinner. His goal restored the one-goal lead for Edmonton and ultimately stood up as the game-winner:

The Sharks pulled goaltender Georgi Romanov late in regulation for a sixth attacker, but proved unable to come up with the equalizer.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players

#1. Jeff Skinner

The first-year Oilers forward is on the cusp of his first career trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, having never once appeared in the postseason while playing for the Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres.

He came through in the clutch for the Oilers against the Sharks, scoring the game-winning goal and also adding an assist for a team-high two points among all Edmonton forwards.

Skinner finished with a +2 rating in 13:30 of ice time.

#2. Connor Brown

The versatile Oilers forward, not typically relied upon for offense, opened the scoring for his club with his ninth goal of the season.

Additionally, he finished with a +2 rating in 16:12 of ice time with two total shots on goal.

#3. Calvin Pickard

As has been stated multiple times, the biggest question mark surrounding the Oilers and their chances of a return to the Stanley Cup Final is their goaltending.

Right now, the starting duties are Pickard's, thanks to the injury to Stuart Skinner. He came through against the Sharks, making 27 saves on the 29 shots that he faced.

He stopped four shots alone from Sharks forward Cam Lund, while also stopping three of four from Toffolli.

The Edmonton Oilers will look to keep their winning momentum going when they take on the Los Angeles Kings next at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

