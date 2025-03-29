3 most impressive Florida Panthers players from 2-1 OT win over Utah Hockey Club feat. Sam Bennett 

Florida Panthers fans finally saw Brad Marchand hit the ice for the first time Friday, marking his debut since being acquired from the Boston Bruins.

The Panthers overcame the visiting Utah Hockey Club, winning a 2-1 final in overtime to improve their record to 44-25-3 and re-take the lead for first place in the Atlantic Division over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sam Bennett scored both goals for the Panthers, including the winning tally in overtime that was assisted by Marchand.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 13 of 14 shots for the Panthers, while Utah's Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves on the 32 shots he faced.

3 most impressive Florida Panthers players from 2-1 OT win over Utah Hockey Club

#1. Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett has proven himself as a core member of the Panthers, playing a pivotal role in their consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, which culminated in the franchise's first championship last year.

He came through once again in the clutch for the Panthers, scoring both goals as part of the victory.

Logging 21:36 of ice time, he was third overall among all Panthers forwards in total minutes played, firing a total of six shots on goal.

#2. Brad Marchand

Friday marked the first official game of Marchand with the Panthers, the first time he's been healthy enough to play since earlier in the month when he was still a member of the Boston Bruins.

He's been unable to suit up since being acquired at the 2025 NHL trade deadline, but he maximized his impact in his debut with his new team.

He picked up an assist on Bennett's overtime-winning goal, giving him his first point with Florida. He played 16:30 of ice time and also had four shots.

#3. Sergei Bobrovsky

The Panthers' goaltender continues to be one of the most reliable players in the NHL at his position, having backstopped the club to the Stanley Cup last spring.

He stopped all but one of the 14 shots that Utah fired his way in what was not an overall busy night for him. His key saves included three against Logan Cooley and two each on Mikael Sergachev and Barrett Hayton.

He finished the game with a .929 save percentage.

