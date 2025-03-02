  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Florida Panthers
  • 3 most impressive Florida Panthers players from 3-0 win over Calgary Flames feat. Evan Rodrigues

3 most impressive Florida Panthers players from 3-0 win over Calgary Flames feat. Evan Rodrigues

By Mike Whitaker
Modified Mar 02, 2025 03:02 GMT
NHL: Calgary Flames at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Calgary Flames at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers handed former players Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar a rough homecoming on Saturday, shutting out the Calgary Flames 3-0 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Ad

Huberdeau and Weegar, who spent years in Florida before their blockbuster 2023 trade for Matthew Tkachuk, returned to familiar ice, but the Panthers denied them a warm welcome. Florida secured its eighth win in 10 games, improving to 37-21-3, while Calgary fell to 28-23-8.

Tkachuk, sidelined with an injury, was absent from the Florida lineup, but the Panthers still dominated behind a strong defensive effort and efficient scoring.

While there was no scoring in the opening 20 minutes, the Panthers broke the ice in the second period with a goal from Jonah Gadjovich, his third of the season. Later in the period, Evan Rodrigues scored his 14th goal, extending the lead to 2-0.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the third period, the Panthers struck again thanks to a goal from Mackie Samoskevich, his 10th, to cap the scoring.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky held down the fort, making 23 saves for his third shutout of the season. Calgary’s Dan Vladar did everything possible for his team, stopping 39 of 42 shots.

3 most impressive Florida Panthers players from 3-0 win over Calgary Flames

#1. Evan Rodrigues

Ad

One of the unsung heroes of the Panthers’ Stanley Cup run last spring, Rodrigues came through in the clutch once again.

He tied for a team-high two points in the win against the Flames while finishing with a plus-2 rating and five shots on goal. He was all over the ice and made a considerable impact in securing two points.

#2. Sergei Bobrovsky

Reliable as ever for the defending champions, Bobrovsky wasn’t overly busy, facing just 23 shots, but he stopped all of them for his third shutout of the season.

Ad

He stopped four attempts each from Mikael Backlund and Connor Zary, along with four shots from former Panther MacKenzie Weegar.

#3. Sam Bennett

One of the key players for Team Canada in the recently completed Four Nations Face-Off tournament, Bennett played a key role in Florida’s victory over Calgary with two assists.

He also had five shots on goal and three hits.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी