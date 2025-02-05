3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 4-3 win over San Jose Sharks feat. Alex Newhook

The Montreal Canadiens have fallen back down to Earth in recent days, entering Tuesday's contest against the San Jose Sharks with an 0-3-1 record in their last four games, including Sunday's loss to the Anaheim Ducks in which Patrik Laine was benched during the third period.

Meanwhile, the Sharks haven't exactly been filling up the win column themselves with a 1-3 record in their last four.

Ultimately, it was the Canadiens who gutted out a 4-3 victory in what was a back and forth contest. They improved their record to 25-23-5, while the Sharks fell to 15-34-6.

Sharks rookie forward Macklin Celebrini opened the scoring with his 17th goal of the season, scored on the power-play to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead, going into the first intermission.

Early in the second period, the Canadiens seized a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Cole Caufield and Alex Newhoook; the tallies were their 26th and 10th of the season, respectively. However, Collin Graf knotted the score at 2-2 late in the second for San Jose, setting up a tense third period.

Montreal re-took the lead at the 2:40 mark of the third period thanks to a power-play goal from Brendan Gallagher, his 12th goal of the season. Despite a game-tying goal from former Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli for the Sharks, the Habs once again took the lead thanks to a goal from Joel Armia, who scored shorthanded with 4:07 left in regulation for what proved to be the game-winner.

Sam Montembeault made 27 saves in a winning effort, while Alex Georgiev made 16 saves on 20 shots.

3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 4-3 win over San Jose Sharks

#1. Alex Newhook

Not only did Newhook score his 10th goal of the season in the second period for the Canadiens, but he also assisted on the go-ahead goal from Brendan Gallagher in the third period.

He finished with a goal and an assist, along with a +1 rating and was also credited with three hits.

#2. Kirby Dach

Dach tied for a team-high two points as part of the victory over the Sharks, as he assisted on Newhook's second period goals as well as Gallagher's go-ahead goal in the third period.

He was also credited with a pair of hits.

#3. Joel Armia

A defensively sound forward, Armia was on the ice for the Canadiens late in the game to kill what could have been a costly penalty, but played the role of hero with a shorthanded goal that eventually stood up as the game winner.

He broke in on a two-on-one rush with Jake Evans, took the cross-ice pass and beat Georgiev with a high shot for the deciding goal:

