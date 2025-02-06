3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 3-2 win over Boston Bruins feat. Chris Kreider

The New York Rangers got two big third-period goals, including a shorthanded marker midway through the third, to edge the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, and Chris Kreider (SHG) scored for the New York Rangers. Meanwhile, David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm scored for the Boston Bruins.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the three most impressive New York Rangers players from their win over the Boston Bruins.

3 most impressive New York Rangers players from win over Boston Bruins

#3 Vincent Trocheck

Vincent Trocheck got on the board with his 16th of the season. The goal tied the game at 5:27 of the third period, giving the Rangers life after surrendering two second-period goals to take the lead.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The goal came just as a Rangers’ power play expired. The point shot from K’Andre Miller was right on target with Trocheck redirecting the puck. The shot beat Joonas Korpisalo, allowing the Rangers to tie the game.

Trocheck played nearly 20 minutes on the night, hitting the ice for 21 shifts and getting two shots on goal. His efforts earned him the game’s second star.

#2 Mika Zibanejad

Mika Zibanejad led the way for the New York Rangers with two assists on the night. He assisted on Panarin’s opening goal and then on Kreider’s shorthanded game-winner.

Here’s a look at Panarin’s goal:

Zibanejad picked up the puck in the corner, tossing a light pass to a streaking Panarin who buried the shot past Korpisalo for the 1-0 lead. Zibanejad made a very good play as he had the vision to see a wide-open Panarin come up the ice and set up the shot.

Zibanejad ended the night a +1 in a little over 19 minutes of ice time. He notched two assists and one shot on goal.

#1 Chris Kreider

Kreider got the game’s first star thanks to his shorthanded game-winner. Kreider took advantage of a crucial Boston mistake to get the goal.

Here’s a look:

Morgan Geekie bobbled the puck in this own zone, allowing Zibanejad to steal the puck and head the other way. Kreider jumped on the rush as the play became a 2-on-1. With Charlie McAvoy defending, Zibanejad made the cross-ice feed to Kreider who beat Korpisalo on the play.

Kreider ended the night with a goal on two shots in over 18 minutes of ice time while playing in 20 shifts.

The Rangers will hit the ice again on Friday night as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden.

