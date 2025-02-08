3 most impressive Pittsburgh Penguins players from 3-2 win over New York Rangers feat. Bryan Rust 

The Pittsburgh Penguins notched a crucial 3-2 win over their fierce division rivals, the New York Rangers, on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. With the win, the Penguins got back into the win column after dropping their previous outing against the New Jersey Devils in overtime.

Blake Lizotte, Rickard Rakell and Philip Tomasino (PPG) scored for the Penguins. Meanwhile, Vincent Trocheck opened the scoring for the Rangers, with Adam Fox getting the other tally for the Blue Shirts.

Here’s a closer look at the three most impressive New York Rangers players from their 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Friday night.

3 most impressive Pittsburgh Penguins players from 3-2 win over New York Rangers

#3. Rickard Rakell

Rickard Rakell had another strong game for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He notched his 25th goal of the season, tying the game at two at the 9:07 mark of the second period.

The goal resulted from a strong defensive play in the Penguins’ zone, leading on an odd-man rush that culminated with Rakell taking a nifty feed from Bryan Rust.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Rakell put the puck over Igor Shesterkin’s glove, making a highlight-reel move. The goal set the stage for the Penguins to complete the comeback as they held on for the win.

#2. Philip Tomasino

Philip Tomasino has been a welcome addition for the Penguins this season. He came via a midseason trade and has not looked out of place.

Tomasino notched his seventh of the year to give the Penguins a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish.

Here’s a look at the go-ahead goal:

The power play tally came as the Rangers’ defense let Tomasino all alone in front of the net. As such, he had the time and space to rifle a quick snapshot past Shesterkin’s blocker side.

The goal proved to be the game-winner, earning Tomasino the game’s second star.

#1. Bryan Rust

Bryan Rust continued his successful campaign by adding a pair of assists on the night. Rust now has 20 goals and 22 assists in 48 games this season and is in the midst of what could be his best season to date.

Rust has been vital to the Penguins as his scoring touch has provided valuable depth scoring for a team that largely depends on Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to carry them.

For his two-point effort against the Rangers, Rust earned the game’s first star.

The Penguins square off against the Philadelphia Flyers next on Saturday night in their final game before the 4 Nations break.

