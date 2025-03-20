3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 2-1 win over Colorado Avalanche feat. Joseph Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered Wednesday night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche hoping to tie the rival Florida Panthers in the standings for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

They had their work cut out for them, considering the Avalanche had gone 8-0-1 in their last nine games.

But thanks to a lucky bounce, the Maple Leafs collected a 2-1 victory over the Avalanche at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and improved their record to 41-24-3. Meanwhile, Colorado fell to a nearly identical record of 41-25-3.

There was no scoring in the opening 20 minutes, and both teams entered the second period looking for the icebreaker. Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews delivered the game’s opening score, his 27th of the season, to give Toronto a 1-0 lead on the power play.

But exactly 2:20 later, the Avalanche tied the score with a power-play goal from Valeri Nichushkin.

Deadlocked at 1-1 entering the third period, the Maple Leafs soon took advantage of a fortunate bounce.

While shorthanded, Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit cleared the puck down the ice, only to have it strike one of the officials and fall into prime position for Steven Lorentz, who scooped it up and beat goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood for the go-ahead — and eventual game-winning — shorthanded goal.

The Avalanche pressed for the tying goal late in regulation, pulling Blackwood for a sixth attacker. But they were unable to come up with the equalizer and lost in regulation for the first time in 10 games.

Blackwood finished with 24 saves on 26 shots, while Toronto’s Joseph Woll held down the fort with a strong 38-save performance.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 2-1 win over Colorado Avalanche

#1. Joseph Woll

While the Maple Leafs may have relied on a fortunate bounce for their game-winning shorthanded goal, one aspect of the win that wasn’t a fluke was the play of goaltender Joseph Woll.

He was impressive for Toronto, turning aside all but one of Colorado’s 39 shots. He stopped six shots alone from Nathan MacKinnon, four from Martin Necas and four from Erik Johnson.

#2. Auston Matthews

After facing questions in recent weeks about his struggles to score, Matthews has responded by looking far more like his old self — the player who scored 69 goals last season.

With his second-period goal, Matthews now has goals in three straight games. He also fired a team-high eight shots on goal in the victory.

#3. Steven Lorentz

While Lorentz’s goal may not have happened had the referee not inadvertently gotten in the way of Benoit’s clearing attempt, he still ripped a shot past Blackwood’s glove with the poise of a 40-goal scorer.

He also dished out three hits and blocked a pair of Avalanche shots.

