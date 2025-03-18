3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 6-2 win over Calgary Flames feat. Auston Matthews 

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered Monday night's contest on home ice against the Calgary Flames hoping to shake off the bad feelings from their 4-2 loss against the rival Ottawa Senators and string together more consistent performances after having gone 2-4-1 to start the month of March.

They were matched up against the Calgary Flames team that is right on the bubble of a playoff spot in the Western Conference, and for whom points are at a premium.

Wearing their traditional green St. Pats uniforms for St. Patrick's Day, the Leafs denied the Flames a chance to move up in the standings with a 6-2 victory, improving their record to 40-24-3; the Flames are 30-25-11.

Both teams traded goals in the opening 20 minutes of play, as the Leafs took the 1-0 lead thanks to Max Domi's sixth goal of the season only to have Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson respond with his ninth goal to deadlock the score at 1-1.

But in the second period, it was the Maple Leafs who seized control of the game in a meaningful way. They scored four times in the middle frame, starting with a power-play goal from William Nylander and an even-strength tally from Nicolas Robertson. Captain Auston Matthews then scored twice in just over three minutes of play, giving Toronto a 5-1 lead.

Bobby McMann increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period; the Flames had one final whimper with less than a minute left in regulation in the form of a Kevin Bahl goal.

Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf was pulled from the net after allowing five goals in the first 40 minutes of play; he was replaced for the third period by Dan Vladar. Meanwhile, Toronto's Joseph Woll made 24 saves on the night.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 6-2 win over Calgary Flames

#1. Auston Matthews

The captain of the Maple Leafs looked more like his old self on Monday night, scoring twice in the second period and far more resembling the player who scored 69 goals last season to capture the Rocket Richard Trophy.

He also added an assist for good measure.

#2. William Nylander

Like his longtime teammate Matthews, William Nylander also delivered three points as part of the win against the Flames; he scored while adding two assists while firing another four shots on goal.

#3. Max Domi

While Domi isn't scoring for the Leafs like he did last season, he came up in the clutch against the Flames.

He not only opened the scoring but also added an assist and finished with a team-high +3 rating.

The Maple Leafs will look to continue their winning momentum when they host on the Colorado Avalanche next at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

