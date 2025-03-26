3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 7-2 win over Philadelphia Flyers feat. William Nylander 

The Toronto Maple Leafs came into Tuesday night's game on home ice at Scotiabank Arena against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers with an opportunity to claim the top spot in the Atlantic Division over the Florida Panthers with a regulation victory.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are playing for pride at this point, having all but officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

The result played out as one would expect in a matchup between a top team in the Atlantic and one of the lowest ranked in the Metropolitan Division. The Leafs skated with relative ease to a 7-2 victory and took over the top spot in their division.

The Flyers found the back of the net first thanks to Ryan Poehling's eighth goal of the season. However, the Leafs responded with tallies from John Tavares and William Nylander to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

It was a scoring barrage for the Maple Leafs in the game's middle frame, as they took a 6-1 lead after goals from Bobby McMann and David Kampf as well as the second tally each from Tavares and Nylander (his 40th goal overall).

Flyers captain Sean Couturier managed to bring the score slightly closer with his 12th goal late in the period.

Max Domi increased the lead to 7-2 for Toronto just past the midway point of the third period, capping the scoring.

Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz stopped 17 of the 19 shots that he faced, while Samuel Ersson was roughed up for seven goals against on 30 shots.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 7-2 win over Philadelphia Flyers

#1. William Nylander

The start of the show for the Leafs against the Flyers, Nylander continues to prove why he's one of the top players in the NHL.

He reached the 40-goal plateau for the third time in his career with a pair of tallies; he also racked up a pair of assists while finishing with a +2 rating.

#2. John Tavares

The former Leafs captain continued his strong campaign in a contract season with a pair of goals and assists, tying for a team-high four points on the night.

Additionally, he finished with a +3 rating.

#3. Bobby McMann

McMann has enjoyed a breakout season for the Leafs, having already tallied a career-high in goals. His goal against the Flyers was his 19th of the season; he also finished with a team-high +3 rating while also dishing out four hits.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to keep their winning momentum alive when they take on the San Jose Sharks next at SAP Center on Thursday.

