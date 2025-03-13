The Vancouver Canucks hoped to pick up the pieces from Tuesday night's disappointing setback against the Montreal Canadiens when they met up against rivals Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Meanwhile, the Flames entered the game with a 2-1-1 record in their last four, including a 1-0 shutout win over the Canadiens.

Ultimately, the Canucks did bounce back in what was a back-and-forth affair, winning by a 4-3 final score in the shootout to improve to 30-24-11 and tie the Flames in the standings; Calgary is now 30-23-11.

The scoring was started just past the midway point of the first period, as Canucks forward Pius Suter notched his 17th goal of the season. He was rumored to be involved in a trade with the Dallas Stars before the NHL trade deadline, though no deal ultimately materialized.

However, Nazem Kadri knotted the score with his 23rd goal of the season; both teams headed into the first intermission deadlocked.

First-year Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk scored his 23rd goal to give Vancouver the lead right back, only to have the Flames respond with a pair of goals from Jonathan Huberdeau; they were his 23rd and 24th goals of the season.

While the Flames took their one-goal lead into the third period, Canucks forward Elias Pettersson scored a clutch game-tying goal:

Both teams required overtime and eventually a shootout to settle their score; the Canucks got goals from Pettersson and Conor Garland in the skills contest, cementing the win:

Vancouver's Kevin Lankinen finished with 20 saves, while Calgary's Dustin Wolf made 28 saves on the 31 shots he faced.

3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 4-3 S/O win over Calgary Flames

#1. Elias Pettersson

This is the kind of performance that the Canucks need from their highest-paid forward in critical situations.

Pettersson, who has been called out on multiple occasions for failing to deliver this season, did so on Wednesday against the Canucks with a goal and an assist along with another goal in the shootout. He finished with two points and a +1 rating.

#2. Jake DeBrusk

Playing in his first season with the Canucks after having played the first portion of his career with the Boston Bruins, DeBrusk continued his strong campaign with another goal, giving him a total of 23 so far this campaign.

He also finished with a +4 rating with a total of four shots.

#3. Nils Hoglander

Hoglander was all over the ice for the Canucks against the Flames, playing a key role in the victory.

Not only did he register an assist, but he also finished with a team-high six shots on goal along with a +1 rating.

The Vancouver Cancuks will look to continue their winning streak when they host the Chicago Blackhawks next at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

