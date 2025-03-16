3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 6-2 win over Chicago Blackhawks feat. Conor Garland 

The Vancouver Canucks are in need of every point that they can get in the standings right now, as they are fighting for their playoff chances.

They found themselves in an ideal matchup on Saturday night, facing the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on home ice with a prime chance to pick up a valuable pair of points in the standings.

They did just that with a convincing 6-2 victory, improving to 31-24-11. The Blackhawks are now 20-38-9 and in 14th place in the Western Conference.

The Canucks took a 2-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes of play, thanks to goals from captain Quinn Hughes along with towering defenseman Tyler Myers.

Both teams traded goals in the second period, as Conor Garland scored for Vancouver while Chicago's Alex Vlasic tallied.

Elias Pettersson extended the lead to 3-1 in the third period, only to have the Blackhawks once again respond thanks to a goal from Wyatt Kaiser.

However, Vancouver pulled away with another pair of goals, starting with the first of the year from Nils Aman followed by the 18th of the season from Pius Suter. The goals were scored just eight seconds apart, making them the second-fastest pair of goals in Canucks team history.

Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom was especially poor in net, allowing all six goals on just 15 shots. Meanwhile, Vancouver's Arturs Silovs made 17 saves on the 19 shots he faced.

3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 6-2 win over Chicago Blackhawks

#1. Conor Garland

The Canucks forward came through with a major two points on the line for his club on Saturday night.

He scored a goal while adding an assist, finishing tied for a team-best +2 rating while also firing three shots on goal and blocking a Blackhawks shot.

#2. Quinn Hughes

The leader of the Canucks and the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's best defenseman certainly played like it on Saturday night in his return to action after a lengthy absence.

Expand Tweet

He opened the scoring for his club with his 15th goal of the season. He also finished with a +2 rating and led the team in total ice time with 22:57.

#3. Kiefer Sherwood

While Sherwood didn't score, he racked up a pair of helpers while finishing with a +2 rating.

He also dished out some physical punishment, leading the team with six total hits on the night.

