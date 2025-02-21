3 least impressive Team USA players from 3-2 OT 4 Nations loss to Team Canada feat. Auston Matthews

In a thrilling conclusion to the Four Nations Face-Off tournament, Team Canada avenged their loss to Team USA on Saturday night with a 3-2 overtime win in Boston to claim the title.

Connor McDavid delivered the knockout blow in overtime after both teams were deadlocked at 2-2 in an intense battle that didn't feature any fights as opposed to Saturday night's fierce contest.

Canada scored first after Nathan MacKinnon beat goaltender Connor Hellebuyck from just inside the blue line on a screened shot. Team USA responded late in the period as Brady Tkachuk banged home a rebound, knotting the score at 1-1.

Team USA then gained the advantage as defenseman Jake Sanderson beat goaltender Jordan Binnington midway through the second period. Not to be denied, Team Canada responded after Sam Bennet roofed a shot past Hellebuyck.

Both teams continued to trade golden opportunities in the third period, but neither team managed to find the back of the net, setting up a tense overtime. After a defensive lapse from Team USA captain Auston Matthews, McDavid was left wide open in the slot for the game-winning goal.

Hellebuyck made 24 saves on the 27 shots he faced, while Jordan Binnington helped to silence some of his critics with 31 saves on 33 shots.

3 least impressive Team USA players from 3-2 OT 4 Nations loss to Team Canada

#1. Auston Matthews

The Team USA captain brought back memories of his playoff performances with the Maple Leafs - being unable to bury prime scoring chances while also committing a costly defensive gaffe at the worst possible time.

He couldn't bury his chance on Binnington all alone in front of the net, and later left McDavid wide open in the slot for the game-winner.

Matthews, who is the reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner after having scored 69 goals last season, finished the tournament with zero goals and only six total shots.

#2. Adam Fox

One of the top defensemen for Team USA, it wasn't Fox's night. He finished tied for a team-worst -2 rating, didn't factor into his team's scoring, and had zero shots. He also committed a giveaway.

#3. Brock Nelson

The oldest player on Team USA, Nelson also tied for a team-worst -2 rating in the OT loss to Canada while committing a pair of giveaways. And like Fox, he had zero shots while committing an additional giveaway.

