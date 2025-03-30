3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 2-1 loss to Detroit Red Wings feat. Pavel Zacha

The Boston Bruins lost a lackluster 2-1 contest against the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night. With the loss, the Bruins have now lost eight in a row, dropping them further into the Atlantic Division cellar.

Morgan Geekie scored a power-play goal for the Boston Bruins early in the second period to make the game 2-1. Marco Kasper and Lucas Raymond (PPG) got the tallies for the Detroit Red Wings, who kept their playoff hopes alive with the win.

Here's a closer look at the three least impressive Boston Bruins players from their loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from loss to Detroit Red Wings

#3 Casey Mittelstadt

Casey Mittelstadt had a rough outing against the Red Wings on Saturday night. He skated in nearly 18 minutes of ice time but failed to register on the scoresheet. He managed to get three shots on goal but could not find the back of the net.

When considering the Bruins lost by a goal, a player like Mittelstadt stood to be the difference-maker by at least helping get the game to overtime. Moving forward, the Bruins hope Mittelstadt can become a more influential player as the club looks to turn things around next season.

#2 Jakub Lauko

Jakub Lauko has played a depth role for the Boston Bruins all season. The former third-round pick of 2018 has scored eight points in 47 games. Unfortunately, Lauko’s ice time has been dwindling over the last few games.

On Saturday night against the Red Wings, Lauko skated in a team-low 9:11, failing to register a shot on goal. He added a hit while showing two giveaways. It’s unlikely Lauko will stick with the team beyond this season unless he shows he belongs in the final 10 games or so this season.

#1 Pavel Zacha

Pavel Zacha did not live up to his first-line center role this season. While Zacha has been a consistent contributor for the Bruins this season, he failed to get much going on Saturday night. In nearly 20 minutes of ice time, Zacha did not get a shot on goal. While he delivered three hits, he was absent from the Bruins’ offensive game.

In addition, Zacha won just 25% of the draws he took, limiting Boston’s chances of getting their offense going.

The Bruins will be back on the ice on Tuesday night as they take on the Washington Capitals at the TD Garden.

