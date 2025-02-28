3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 2-1 loss to New York Islanders feat. Brad Marchand 

The Boston Bruins dropped a gut-wrenching 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins were stymied by a 37-save performance from Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin.

David Pastrnak got the Bruins on the board at the 10:04 mark of the third period to make the game a one-goal affair. Meanwhile, Alexander Romanov and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders.

Here’s a closer look at the three least impressive Boston Bruins players from their loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 2-1 loss to New York Islanders

#3. Elias Lindholm

Elias Lindholm had another tough outing on Thursday night. Lindholm skated in over 23 minutes for the Boston Bruins over 28 shifts. While he registered five shots on goal, he wasn’t able to generate a significant scoring chance.

It’s worth pointing out that Ilya Sorokin was sharp, but the Bruins didn’t help matters by failing to pick up rebounds or create traffic in front of the net. As such, Lindholm continues to be on a relatively cold streak, notching three points in his last five games.

However, the Bruins expect more from Lindholm who was signed in the offseason to deliver a much-needed boost to the Bruins’ lineup.

#2. Mason Lohrei

Mason Lohrei has been thrust into a more significant role during Charlie McAvoy’s absence. However, Lohrei has failed to truly anchor the top defenseman spot for the Bruins.

On Thursday night against the Islanders, Lohrei played nearly 24 minutes. He skated in 28 shifts to go with four shots on goal.

However, Lohrei did not register any blocks. Most importantly, he didn’t drive the offense quite as expected. During the dying seconds of the game, Lohrei got a chance to blast the puck from the point. But as bad luck would have it, his stick exploded, leaving the puck sitting on the ice.

#1. Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins captain skated for 26 registering 22:11 of ice time. While he got seven shots on goal, he took a dumb penalty early in the third period. Marchand cross-checked the Islanders’ Noah Dobson from behind.

He was lucky to get just a two-minute call for interference. The call could have been much worse, but it was indicative of Marchand’s antics. Marchand has a reputation for losing his cool, particularly when his team is down and can’t seem to get anything going.

The Boston Bruins will look to snap their five-game skid when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins next at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

