3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 3-2 loss against New York Rangers feat. Morgan Geekie

The Boston Bruins succumbed toa tough 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The Bruins blew a 2-1 third-period lead to lose the game on a shorthanded goal midway through the final frame.

Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak scored for the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, and Chris Kreider (SHG) score for the New York Rangers.

So, let’s take a look at the three least impressive Boston Bruins players from their loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from loss to New York Rangers

#3 Charlie McAvoy

Charlie McAvoy has been a steady presence for the Boston Bruins this season as the team’s no. 1 defenseman. However, McAvoy didn’t have his best game on Wednesday night as he finished the night a minus-1 in nearly 24 minutes of ice time.

But beyond the lack of offensive production, McAvoy got caught in the 2-on-1 that led to Kreider’s game-winning goal. McAvoy misplayed the situation as he attempted to slide to take the pass away. He didn’t and that hesitation allowed Zibanejad to slide the puck over to Kreider for the goal.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Had McAvoy taken the pass away, Zibanejad would have faced Joonas Korpisalo, forcing him to shoot the puck instead of passing. That wasn’t the case and the Rangers took the lead.

#2 Charlie Coyle

Charlie Coyle had a tough outing, ending the night a minus-2 in nearly 18 minutes of ice time. He hit the ice for 22 shifts, producing one shot on goal. Coyle failed to generate much offense, while not chipping in defensively.

Coyle was on the ice for the game-winning goal but was unable to get back into the play. In the replay, it seemed like he tried to get back, but gave up around center ice, allowing the Rangers to score the goal unimpeded.

#1 Morgan Geekie

Morgan Geekie had a rough outing as well for the Boston Bruins. He played over 20 minutes on the night but managed just three shots on goal and nothing to show for it.

Most important, Geekie bobbled the puck during the sequence that led to the Rangers’ game-winning goal. Geekie misplayed a pass, allowing Zibanejad to strip him of the puck. Then, Geekie didn’t do much to get back into the play, leaving McAvoy and John Beecher to try and stop Zibanejad and Kreider.

While Geekie has played well for the Bruins lately, his performance on Wednesday night wasn’t his best this season.

The Bruins will be back in action on Saturday night as they host the Vegas Golden Knights at the TD Garden.

