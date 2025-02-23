3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 3-2 OT loss to Anaheim Ducks feat. Mason Lohrei

It was back to work for the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, which was the site of the second half of the Four Nations Face-Off tournament that resulted in a Team Canada victory on Thursday night.

The Bruins, who are in the thick of the postseason race in the Atlantic Division, hosted the Anaheim Ducks, who are in sixth place in the Pacific Division. The Ducks pulled an upset 3-2 overtime victory to improve to 25-24-6 while the Bruins fell to 27-24-7.

There wasn't much scoring in the opening 20 minutes before Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano made it 2-0 for the Ducks going into the first intermission.

Boston halved the lead midway through the second period, thanks to a power-play goal from Elias Lindholm, his 11th. The score was 2-1 following 40 minutes, setting up a tense third period.

With goaltender Jeremy Swayman on the bench for an extra attacker and the Boston Bruins pressing, they made it 2-2, thanks to Morgan Geekie's 18th goal of the season.

Both teams headed for overtime, where Leo Carlsson scored the decisive goal to move the Ducks over the .500 mark by burying a rebound past a sprawling Swayman.

Swayman finished with 26 saves in a losing effort, while both Lucas Dostal and John Gibson split the victory for the Ducks.

Three least impressive Boston Bruins players in OT loss to Anaheim Ducks

#1 Mason Lohrei

The Boston Bruins defenseman's already porous -12 rating wasn't aided by his defensive performance against the Ducks.

He was on the ice for each of Anaheim's goals, finishing with a team-worst -3 rating along with zero points and a giveaway.

#2 Charlie Coyle

The kind of veteran player the Bruins need to come through for them against a spotty team like the Ducks, Coyle was nowhere to be found offensively.

He finished the game with zero points, a -1 rating, only a single shot on goal, and also committed three giveaways.

#3 Pavel Zacha

Another player the Boston Bruins needed an elevated performance from but didn't get one was Pavel Zacha. Like Coyle, he finished nowhere to be found on the scoresheet along with a -1 rating. He failed to register a shot and also committed a giveaway.

