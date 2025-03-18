3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 3-2 OT loss to Buffalo Sabres feat. Elias Lindholm 

The Boston Bruins' postseason hopes were officially on life support entering Monday night's game on home ice against the struggling Buffalo Sabres, who have all but officially confirmed their reservation on the outside looking in at the postseason for the 14th straight year.

It was the kind of game that a desperate squad like the Bruins needed to take control of and grab two points in the standings.

Instead, they had to settle for one after the Sabres pulled off a 3-2 upset victory in overtime at TD Garden in Boston; the Sabres are 27-33-6 after the win, while the costly loss set the Bruins back to 30-30-9, who have now gone winless in six of their last eight games.

For the Sabres, it was also their first win on the road in eight games.

Buffalo found the back of the net first, as Payton Krebs scored a power-play goal to give them the 1-0 lead. However, the Bruins responded with a pair of tallies to close out the period from Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie less than three minutes apart.

Just past the midway point of the second period, Sabres defenseman Owen Power scored his seventh goal of the season, once again knotting the game up.

Neither team scored in the third period, setting up a tense overtime period in which the Bruins needed to secure the extra point. Instead, it was the Sabres playing the role of spoiler and taking the extra point thanks to a powerplay goal from Alex Tuch with 11 seconds remaining.

Sabres goaltender Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen made 17 saves on the 19 shots he faced while Joonas Korpisalo stopped 27 of 30 shots on the night.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 3-2 OT loss to Buffalo Sabres

#1. Elias Lindholm

The first-year Bruins forward is part of the leadership group of the team now that Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle have been moved.

Monday night's game against the struggling Sabres was an outing in which he needed to make big contributions to his team that is desperate for points; Lindholm finished with zero points in one of the biggest games of the season while also committing a pair of giveaways.

#2. Marat Khusnutdinov

Playing in his first season with the Bruins, the Russian forward not only didn't contribute anything offensively for his team but also took the careless and costly penalty in overtime that the Sabres eventually scored on.

He also finished with a -1 rating and was charged with a giveaway.

#3. Ian Mitchell

It wasn't an impressive night for nearly any Bruins player, not the least of which was Ian Mitchell.

He finished the night with a -1 rating along with taking a trip to the penalty box.

The Boston Bruins will look to bounce back when they face the Vegas Golden Knights next at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

