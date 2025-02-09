3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 4-3 loss to Vegas Golden Knights feat. Jeremy Swayman 

The Boston Bruins entered Saturday afternoon's game against former head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights with a .500 record in their previous four games, having won two and lost two.

Meanwhile, Vegas had just gotten back onto the winning foot after losing three straight thanks to their win over the New Jersey Devils.

Ultimately, Vegas made it two straight victories and did so in come-from-behind fashion against the Bruins. They rebounded from a 2-0 deficit to grab a 4-3 victory in regulation, improving their record to 33-17-6; the Bruins fell to 27-24-6.

Things went well for the Bruins initially, as they grabbed the aforementioned 2-0 lead thanks to goals from captain Brad Marchand and first-year Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov. But the Golden Knights halved the lead thanks to Mark Stone's 14th goal of the season; Boston entered the intermission with the 2-1 lead.

At the 15:07 mark of the second period, Morgan Geekie increased the lead to 3-1, only to have Vegas respond with 34 seconds remaining thanks to defenseman Zach Whitecloud.

The third period was a disaster for the Bruins, who allowed a pair of Golden Knights goals from Pavel Dorofeyev followed by a power-play tally from Tomas Hertl, which stood up as the winning goal, at 18:50.

Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves for the Golden Knights in his first appearance at TD Garden since losing Game 7 in Round One last spring as a member of the Maple Leafs.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 4-3 loss to Vegas Golden Knights

#1. Jeremy Swayman

Once again, Swayman did not deliver the kind of performance needed from a goaltender who held out of training camp and the pre-season because he wanted to be paid in the top-five of players at his position in the NHL.

He failed to come up with the saves that his team needed him to make this afternoon, including a flukey goal in the second period that never should have crossed the goal line:

#2. Trent Frederic

Normally a defensive-minded forward, Frederic added to his already poor season plus-minus rating by finishing with a team-worst -2 on the afternoon during the loss against the Golden Knights.

#3. Pavel Zacha

The veteran Bruins forward was nowhere to be found on the scoresheet, committed a giveaway, and also took the costly slashing penalty late in regulation that resulted in Hertl's go-ahead goal.

Zacha needs to be more disciplined with his stick, especially late in regulation of important games with the score tied.

