3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 5-1 loss to Vegas Golden Knights feat. Jeremy Swayman 

The Boston Bruins are in dire straights right now, fighting for every point they can get in their effort to avoid missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for what would be the first time since 2015.

The schedule wasn't kind to them, as they were matched up against the contending Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena in downtown Sin City.

It was Vegas who put a hurting on Boston, winning by a 5-1 final score and putting an even bigger dent in the fading postseason hopes for the Bruins. With the loss, the Bruins sunk to 30-31-9 while Vegas improved to 40-20-8.

Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev scored the first of what would be three goals on the night at the 9:19 mark in the middle frame, followed by his second with 50 seconds remaining.

Brett Howden increased the lead to 3-0 at the 5:47 mark of the third period, followed by Dorofeyev's hat trick goal and 30th of the season.

After a tally from Ivan Barbashev to increase the Vegas lead to 5-0, goaltender Adin Hill's shutout attempt was spoiled by Morgan Geekie with 2:11 remaining in regulation.

It was the only goal of the game that the Bruins mustered.

Hill finished with 18 saves on the 19 shots he saw, while Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves as part of the loss.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 5-1 loss to Vegas Golden Knights

#1. Jeremy Swayman

The state of Boston's goaltending once again came into question on Thursday night against the Golden Knights.

Swayman held out of Training Camp and the exhibition schedule in a highly publicized contract standoff with Bruins management, who eventually relented and inked him to an eight-year deal.

But for most of the season, Swayman has resembled anything but one of the highest-paid goalies in the NHL. He allowed five goals against Vegas, finishing with a .844 save percentage.

#2. Andrew Peeke

Like most Bruins players, it was a rough night for defenseman Andrew Peeke. He finished tied for a team-worst -2 rating, while also committing a game-high three giveaways.

#3. Mason Lohrei

Speaking of struggling defensemen, Lohrei had another outing that he'd want to forget as soon as possible.

Finishing with a -2 rating, Lohrei's total plus-minus has sunk to -26 for the season, by far the worst of any Bruins player.

The Boston Bruins will look to bounce back when they face the San Jose Sharks next at SAP Center on Saturday.

