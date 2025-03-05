3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 6-3 loss to Nashville Predators feat. Jeremy Swayman 

The Boston Bruins lost 6-3 to the struggling Nashville Predators on Tuesday at TD Garden. With the loss, the Bruins fell to 28-27-8, while the Predators are now 22-32-7.

Things started well for the Bruins, who took the lead, thanks to Charlie Coyle's 15th goal of the season. But the Predators seized the lead through Tommy Novack and Ryan O'Reilly's 13th and 15th strikes of the season, respectively.

While the Boston Bruins knotted the score early in the second period, thanks to Jordan Oesterle's first goal of the season, the Predators regained their advantage after Steven Stamkos snapped a lengthy goalless and pointless streak with his 18th goal.

Once again, the Bruins drew level, with Morgan Geekie scoring early in the third, but the Predators once again pulled away. This time, they got goals from Jonathan Marchessault, second of the game from O'Reilly, and Mark Jankowski, who scored into an empty net.

Predators goalie Juuse Saros made 18 saves in the win, while Jeremy Swayman's performance once again came under fire as he allowed five goals.

Three least impressive Boston Bruins players from 6-3 loss to Nashville Predators

#1 Jeremy Swayman

It has been a recurring theme this season, as the Boston Bruins didn't get the kind of goaltending they needed from Swayman, especially in a potentially winnable game against the Predators.

Swayman struggled by allowing five goals to the Predators, who are nowhere near a playoff spot, while the Bruins are fighting for the postseason.

#2 Andrew Peeke

Like most of his teammates, Peeke didn't have a good night at the office. He finished tied for a team-worst -3 rating in over 19 total minutes of ice time, getting caught out of position several times.

#3 Mason Lohrei

Like Peeke, it was a rough night for Lohrei on the back end. Not only did he finish with a -3 rating, but he also commmitted a game-high four turnovers.

These are the kinds of games the Bruins need everyone to step up in, but it wasn't the case.

