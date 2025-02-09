3 least impressive Buffalo Sabres players from 6-4 loss to Nashville Predators feat. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

It was a matchup of two struggling teams Saturday night in Music City, as the Nashville Predators hosted the Buffalo Sabres.

Nashville entered the season as a Stanley Cup contender but has been one of the NHL’s most disappointing teams, currently sitting second to last in the Western Conference. As for Buffalo, the Sabres are on track for an NHL-leading 14th straight season without a playoff berth unless they turn things around quickly.

Ultimately, the Predators came out on top with a 6-4 victory, improving to 19-28-7, while the Sabres dropped to 22-27-5.

It was a high-scoring affair, with both teams trading a pair of goals in the opening 20 minutes. Buffalo took a 2-0 lead on goals from Tommy Novak and Brady Skjei, but the Predators answered with goals from Bowen Byram and Rasmus Dahlin.

The Predators continued their offensive surge in the second period, adding two more goals from Filip Forsberg and Skjei, who netted his second of the night. Buffalo responded with Alex Tuch’s 19th goal of the season.

Not to be outdone by his teammate, Forsberg also tallied his second goal of the night, though Buffalo answered with a Dylan Cozens goal.

As the Sabres pressed for the equalizer, the Predators sealed the victory with an empty-net goal from Jonathan Marchessault.

3 least impressive Buffalo Sabres players from 6-4 loss to Nashville Predators

#1. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

The Sabres goaltender struggled to keep his team in the game. He faced only 22 shots yet allowed five goals, several of which he would likely want back.

He finished with a .773 save percentage, far below the level Buffalo needs from him.

#2. Tage Thompson

The top Sabres forward was invisible offensively, finishing with zero points.

He also posted a team-worst minus-4 rating, a staggering number considering Nashville’s struggles in scoring this season.

#3. J.J. Peterka

Like Thompson, Peterka finished with a minus-4 rating while failing to contribute offensively. He managed just one shot on goal and committed three giveaways.

The Sabres can’t afford defensive lapses from their forwards against low-scoring teams like Nashville, but that was the story of Saturday night’s game.

