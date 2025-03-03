3 least impressive Calgary Flames players from 2-1 OT loss to Carolina Hurricanes feat. Mikael Backlund

The Calgary Flames suffered a gut-wrenching 2-1 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Sunday night. The Flames have now lost three in a row as they fight to stay alive in the Western Conference playoff race.

Ad

Nazem Kadri scored the Flames’ lone goal, tying the game in the third period to force overtime. Meanwhile, Sebastian Aho and Jaccob Slavin had the tallies for the Hurricanes.

Here’s a closer look at the three least impressive Calgary Flames players from their overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

3 least impressive Calgary Flames players from loss to Carolina Hurricanes

#1. Matt Coronato

Ad

Trending

Matt Coronato has had a solid season for the Flames, with 31 points in 55 games, which is an encouraging surprise, particularly given Calgary’s need for scoring wingers.

However, Coronato was largely invisible on Sunday night. He played 17:13 over 19 shifts but failed to get on the scoresheet. While he registered three shots on goal, he was not a difference-maker.

Coronato has one point in his last five games and four in his last 10. The Flames need his offense to get going as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Ad

#2. Rasmus Andersson

Rasmus Andersson has emerged as the Flames’ top defenseman this season, registering 21 points in 60 games and becoming a workhorse for the team.

But on Sunday night, Andersson did not play a significant role in helping the Flames secure a victory. He logged over 27 minutes across 34 shifts, registering two shots on goal and three blocks. However, he finished with a minus-2 rating.

In particular, Andersson was caught puck-watching on Aho’s game-winner:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Andersson stood idly as Slavin slid the puck across to Aho for a wicked one-timer. He did nothing to prevent Aho from releasing the shot, which found the back of the net and secured a crucial win for Carolina.

#3. Mikael Backlund

The Calgary Flames' captain was a non-factor on Sunday night. He played over 23 minutes across 28 shifts but failed to register a shot on goal. While he played a strong defensive game, his lack of offensive production hurt Calgary.

Ad

The Flames count on Backlund to provide secondary scoring behind Kadri and the top line. However, he is on a nine-game pointless streak. He has gone 15 games without a goal and has just two in his last 20.

The Flames will be back on the ice on Tuesday night as they visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama