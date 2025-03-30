3 least impressive Columbus Blue Jackets players from 3-2 loss to Ottawa Senators feat. Adam Fantilli

The Columbus Blue Jackets dropped a tight-checking 3-2 decision to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night at the Canadian Tire Center. With the loss, the Blue Jackets fell out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference despite having an identical record to the Montreal Canadiens.

Captain Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, Ridly Greig, Drake Batherson, and Jake Sanderson got the goals for the Ottawa Senators.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Columbus Blue Jackets players from their loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

3 least impressive Columbus Blue Jackets players from loss to Ottawa Senators

#3 Luke Kunin

The Columbus Blue Jackets traded for Luke Kunin ahead of this year’s deadline to add a solid, bottom-six option who could support the Blue Jackets’ postseason push. However, Kunin has been largely underwhelming, as he has yet to record his first point in Columbus.

Moreover, Kunin has been gradually sliding down the depth chart in Columbus. On Saturday night, Kunin hit the ice for a team low 9:29 over 14 shifts. He registered one blocked shot and a hit but had little else to show for his efforts on the night.

#2 Sean Monahan

Sean Monahan came over to the Columbus Blue Jackets looking to fill the top-line center role as the team sought to improve. While the Blue Jackets have significantly improved over last season’s disappointing totals, Monahan has not been the difference-maker the Blue Jackets expected when they signed him as a free agent.

On Saturday night against the Senators, Monahan hit the ice for 18:54 minutes over 21 shifts. However, he did not register on the scoresheet nor did he get a shot on goal. He won just 26.3% of the face-offs he took.

#1 Adam Fantilli

Adam Fantilli has had a great season for the Blue Jackets. He has emerged as the type of player the team expected when they drafted him in the first round two years ago. His 44 points in 72 games this season have more than surpassed his total from last year.

However, Fantilli did not impress on Saturday night against the Senators. He skated in 17:20 over 20 shifts, failing to get much of anything going. Fantilli got four shots on goal but did not have much to show for it. He won just 33.3% of the face-offs he took, potentially costing the Blue Jackets scoring opportunities.

Overall, the Blue Jackets will need Fantilli to step up down the stretch as they look to secure a playoff berth this season. The Blue Jackets will be back in action on Tuesday night as they take on the Nashville Predators at the Nationwide Arena.

