3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings from 4-2 loss to Carolina Hurricanes feat. Lucas Raymond 

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Mar 15, 2025 02:49 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings from 4-2 loss to Carolina Hurricanes feat. Lucas Raymond - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Red Wings dropped a 4-2 contest to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes scored three times in the second period to grab a 3-1 lead. Despite Wings getting close, the Canes managed to hold off the Wings’ comeback attempt.

Alex DeBrincat and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings. Meanwhile, Taylor Hall, Jack Roslovic, Jalen Chatfield, and Eric Robinson got the tallies for the Hurricanes.

Here’s a closer look at the three least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

#3. J.T. Compher

J.T. Compher has had a decent season for the Detroit Red Wings in a bottom-six role. He’s been a reliable, shutdown forward for most of the season. However, he had a rough night against the Hurricanes.

In 15:22 of ice time, Compher did not manage a shot on goal, finishing the night a minus-2. His line got burned on the Taylor Hall goal as they were unable to clear the zone. In particular, Compher got caught puck-watching as the Canes moved the puck around the zone.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Ultimately, no one picked up Hall in front of the net, leading to a relatively easy deflection for the game-tying goal.

#2. Vladimir Tarasenko

Vladimir Tarasenko has been invisible over the last few weeks for the Red Wings. On Friday night, he skated in 20 shifts totaling 12:16 of ice time. While he got three shots on goal, he had nothing to show for his efforts on the night.

In his last 10 games, Tarasenko has totaled three points (2G, 1A), while his ice time has gradually diminished throughout the season. Overall, Tarasenko’s 26 points in 64 games this season have been disappointing, as the Wings hoped he would play a bigger offensive role for the club.

#1. Lucas Raymond

Lucas Raymond had a quiet night, hitting the ice for 22 shifts, totaling just under 20 minutes of ice time. Unfortunately for Raymon, he was unable to find the back of the net. He managed to get one shot on goal and end the night a minus-1.

Fellow top scorers Dylan Larkin and Patrick Kane also could not find the back of the net, making it tough for the Wings to pull out a win against the Canes.

The Red Wings will look to bounce back on Sunday when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena, as the Wings hope to capture a playoff berth this season.

Edited by Veer Badani
