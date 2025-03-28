3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 4-3 loss to Ottawa Senators feat. Alex Lyon

The Detroit Red Wings lost a close Atlantic Division matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night at the Little Caesars Arena. The Wings' 4-3 loss stung as it has all but dashed the Red Wings’ playoff hopes.

Patrick Kane (PPG), Lucas Raymond, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Detroit Red Wings. Meanwhile, Thomas Chabot, Tim Stutzle, David Perron, and Michael Amadio scored for the Ottawa Senators.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from the loss to Ottawa Senators

#3 Dylan Larkin

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin had a rough going on Thursday night. Larking finished the night with a -2 in 27:12 minutes of ice time. While he managed three shots on goal, he was unable to score.

Moreover, Larkin was largely ineffective in the face-off circle, winning just 33.3% of the draws he took. Considering that the Wings lost by a goal, the club could have used Larkin’s scoring touch to get the equalizer.

Unfortunately for the Red Wings, Larkin wasn’t the difference-maker his team needed him to be against the Senators.

#2 Ben Chiarot

Detroit Red Wings blue liner Ben Chiarot failed to impress on Thursday night. Chiarot ended the game with a -2 rating in 17:50 of ice time over 21 shifts.

While Chiarot isn’t expected to be a top-scoring defenseman for the Red Wings, he is expected to anchor the defensive end as he plays with number-one blue liner Moritz Seider.

Ultimately, Chiarot must contribute more defensively than merely blocking one shot the entire night.

#1 Alex Lyon

Red Wings backup netminder Alex Lyon was the whipping boy on Thursday night, surrendering three goals on 10 shots. Lyon was on a very short leash from coach Todd McLellan as he got the hook early in the second period. Lyon was replaced by starter Cam Talbot who stopped 21 of 22 shots the rest of the way.

For Lyon, Thursday night’s outing was disappointing following a loss in his last game against the Colorado Avalanche. With Thursday night’s game, Lyon has lost in three of his last five appearances.

The Red Wings will have little time to regroup as they host another Atlantic Division rival, the Boston Bruins, on Saturday night. The Red Wings will try to get back in the win column as their playoff hopes seem to fade away.

