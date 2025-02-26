3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning feat. Zach Hyman 

While Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will forever be known as a Canadian hockey hero for his game-winner in overtime against Team USA to clinch the Four Nations Face-off title, his NHL club hasn't enjoyed the same success since the return to the regular season.

Following tonight's 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Oilers have now dropped three straight games and fallen to 34-20-4; the Lightning are now 33-20-4 after winning their sixth straight.

The Oilers struck first thanks to the NHL-leading 43rd goal of the season from sniper Leon Draisaitl. Unfortunately for Edmonton, it was all downhill after that.

The Lightning responded with four unanswered goals, starting with Michael Eyssimont's fifth of the season just minutes after Draisaitl's tally; both teams headed into the first intermission deadlocked at 1-1.

The onslaught continued into the second period for the Lightning, who took the lead for good just 29 seconds into the frame thanks to Brandon Hagel; Victor Hedman then added his ninth goal on the power-play just minutes later.

Nick Paul capped the scoring for the Lightning shortly into the third period.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was victimized four times on the 36 shots that he faced, while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves on the 24 shots Edmonton fired his way.

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning

#1. Zach Hyman

One of the top offensive players for the Oilers after netting 54 goals last season, Hyman has been struggling of late. He hasn't scored since before the Four Nations Face-off tournament (Feb. 5 vs. Chicago) and he failed to find the scoresheet against the Lightning.

He finished with zero points and a -2 rating. He's a player the Oilers need more from, especially as the schedule has hit crunch time before the postseason.

#2. Stuart Skinner

Once again, Edmonton's biggest question mark on their team remains the state of their goaltending, and it was on display tonight as Skinner allowed four goals; he's now allowed a total of 12 goals in his last three combined starts.

Right now, Oilers GM Stan Bowman appears to stand pat with the tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. But if both goaltenders continue to have porous performances like against Tampa Bay, his hand could be forced.

#3. Viktor Arvidsson

Signed for valuable forward depth, Arvidsson was among Edmonton's worst defensive forwards against the Lightning.

He finished tied for a team-worst -2 rating and failed to find the scoresheet; he also finished with zero shots on goal.

The Edmonton Oilers will look to bounce back when they face the Florida Panthers next at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

