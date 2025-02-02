3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-3 loss to Toronto Maple Leafs feat. Evan Bouchard

The Edmonton Oilers had won three of their last four games coming into Saturday night's home contest at Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who had gone 2-2 in their last four respective games.

However, the Oilers failed to make it four wins in five games as they were done in by the Maple Leafs' fast start. Toronto raced out to a 3-0 first period lead and held on for a 4-3 win.

The Maple Leafs improved 31-19-2, while the Oilers are now 32-16-4.

The opening 20 minutes was not kind to the Oilers, as they fell behind 3-0 in just over six minutes of play thanks to goals from William Nylander, Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann. The Leafs took their 3-0 lead into the dressing room in the first intermission.

Trending

The Oilers started to fight back, as defenseman Evan Bouchard found the back of the net for Edmonton midway through the second period, only to have Mitch Marner restore the three-goal lead for the Oilers early in the third period.

The Oilers wouldn't go away quietly, as both Zach Hyman and Corey Perry scored in the third period. Late in the frame, they pulled goaltender Stuart Skinner for a sixth attacker in an attempt to tie the score, an effort that ultimately went unrealized.

Joseph Woll was strong for the Leafs, making 45 saves; meanwhile, Skinner wasn't as strong, making 24 saves on 28 shots.

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-3 loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

#1. Stuart Skinner

Skinner stood tall for the most part in Thursday's shootout loss to the Red Wings, allowing just a pair of second period goals while making several key saves otherwise. He helped his team pick up a point in the standings.

However, he wasn't as strong on Saturday against the Maple Leafs. He was victimized four times on the 28 shots he faced, finishing the contest with a pedestrian .857 save percentage.

#2. Evan Bouchard

The veteran Oilers defenseman may have picked up a goal and an assist against the Maple Leafs, but he was taking heat from all over social media from frustrated Oilers fans watching him routinely get outskated by Leafs players.

His performances have been up and down this season, and while he helped out offensively, he didn't come through defensively.

#3. John Klingberg

Playing in just his second game of the season with his new team, Klingberg's accidental offside error cost his club what would have been the game-tying goal late in regulation.

He entered the offensive zone a fraction too early, which wiped out Leon Draisaitl's would-be tying goal 17 seconds after the fact.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback