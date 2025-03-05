3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 6-2 loss to Anaheim Ducks feat. Calvin Pickard 

The Edmonton Oilers struggled after returning to action from the Four Nations Face-Off tournament, losing four straight before they got back into the win column with a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

However, they fell right back into their losing ways with Tuesday night's 6-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Oilers fell to 35-22-4, while the Ducks improved to 27-26-7.

The first period was ugly for the Oilers despite taking a 1-0 lead at the midway point of the frame thanks to the NHL-leading 45th goal of the season from Leon Draisaitl. But the Ducks responded with four consecutive goals from Leo Carlsson, Sam Colangelo, and two from Mason MacTavish; the Ducks took their 4-1 lead into the first intermission.

Just past the midway point of the second period, the Ducks increased their lead to 5-1 thanks to Ryan Strome's 10th goal of the season; they then scored their sixth goal of the night courtesy of Alex Killorn early in the third period.

Despite a power play goal from Connor McDavid later on, the Oilers would get no further.

Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal turned in a strong performance with 33 saves, while Calvin Pickard struggled in the first period by allowing all four goals in the frame before being yanked in favor of Stuart Skinner.

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 6-2 loss to Anaheim Ducks

#1. Calvin Pickard

It was not Pickard's night in goal for the Oilers, who have now lost five of their last six games.

He was victimized for four goals on the 11 shots that he faced before being replaced by Stuart Skinner, finishing the game with a .636 save percentage and once again raising questions about the state of Edmonton's goaltending.

As the NHL Trade Deadline falls on Friday, Oilers fans continue to wait to see if GM Stan Bowman will make a move.

#2. Brett Kulak

Nearly no player on the Oilers had a good defensive showing, but it was a particularly rough game for Brett Kulak.

He finished tied for a team-worst -4 rating, getting caught out of position several times throughout their loss to the Ducks.

#3. Matt Savoie

Just like Kulak, Savoie had a rough defensive showing during Edmonton's loss to the Ducks.

He also tied for a team-worst -4 rating while producing zero points in just under 14 minutes of ice time.

The Edmonton Oilers will look to bounce back when they host the Montreal Canadiens next at Rogers Place on Thursday.

