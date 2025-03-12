3 least impressive Florida Panthers from 3-2 loss to Boston Bruins feat. Gustav Forsling 

The Florida Panthers came into Tuesday night's game against the Boston Bruins with Brad Marchand in the lineup against his former club, hoping to make it a meaningful win for the former Bruins captain.

However, the Bruins had other ideas and instead emerged with a 3-2 victory at TD Garden in Marchand's return; the Panthers dropped to 40-22-3 while the Bruins improved to 30-28-8.

The game started well enough for the Panthers, who scored the game's opening goal just 4:27 into the opening 20 minutes thanks to Dmitry Kulikov's fourth goal of the season.

Early in the second period, the Panthers increased their lead to 2-0 after Mackie Samoskevich's 12th goal, scored on the power-play. However, the Bruins immediately began mounting a successful comeback effort when David Pastrnak scored his team-leading 33rd goal of the season to cut Florida's lead in half.

A pair of quick goals afterward from the Bruins gave them their first lead of the night; Mason Lohrei and Pavel Zacha scored their fifth and 13th goals of the season, respectively.

Despite a late push from the Panthers in the third period with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on the bench for a sixth attacker, they proved unable to come up with the tying marker.

Bobrovsky finished the game with 21 saves on 24 shots in a losing effort, while Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves in the win.

3 least impressive Florida Panthers from 3-2 loss to Boston Bruins

#1. Gustav Forsling

Despite finishing second overall on the Panthers in total ice time, Forsling was caught out of position on more than one occasion as part of the loss to the Bruins.

He finished with a -1 rating, no points and also committed a pair of giveaways, not the kind of performance he needed to come up with.

#2. Anton Lundell

One of the players that the Panthers needed to step up his game in a key divisional clash against the Bruins, Lundell was mostly invisible.

He was completely absent from the scoresheet while also committing a giveaway; he also finished with a -1 rating while taking a trip to the penalty box.

#3. Sergei Bobrovsky

The normally clutch Panthers goaltender wasn't at the top of his game against the Bruins on Tuesday night.

He allowed three quick goals in the second period, quickly turning the tide of the game away from his club; he finished with a subpar .875 save percentage.

The Florida Panthers will look to bounce back when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs next at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

