3 least impressive Florida Panthers players from 3-0 loss to Ottawa Senators feat. Seth Jones 

The Florida Panthers came into Saturday afternoon's game against the Ottawa Senators looking to close the gap between themselves and the first-place Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division.

A victory would have moved them into second place in the division over the in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning. Instead, they were stonewalled by goaltender Anton Forsberg as part of Ottawa's 3-0 victory at Canadian Tire Centre.

With the loss, the Panthers fell to 44-28-4 and remain in third place in the division.

Ottawa opened the scoring in the first period, taking a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Jake Sanderson and Drake Batherson; they took their two-goal lead into the first intermission.

While there were no goals to speak of in the game's middle frame, the Senators would extend their lead to 3-0 in the third period after Matthew Highmore hit the vacated cage with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on the bench for a sixth attacker.

Ottawa's Anton Forsberg was masterful in goal, stopping all 40 shots that the Panthers fired his way.

3 least impressive Florida Panthers players from 2-0 loss to Ottawa Senators

#1. Seth Jones

The prized acquisition of the Panthers on the blue line last month from the Chicago Blackhawks, Jones didn't have anywhere near his best game in a critical divisional matchup.

He was twice caught out of position against the Senators, finishing with a -2 and failing to help keep them off the scoresheet.

Despite being second overall on the team in total ice time during the game, Jones is going to want to put this game behind him.

#2. Carter Verhaeghe

One of the top offensive threats for the Panthers over the last few years, Vergaeghe was anything but on Saturday afternoon against the Senators.

He had zero points, took two separate trips to the penalty box, and wasn't even able to muster a single shot on goal. Despite having 40 shots as a team, Verhaege was one of the only players without one, continuing a troubling trend of an offensive drought that had lasted since March 8, when he last scored.

He skated in a total of just 10:32 of ice time, perhaps a message from coach Paul Maurice.

#3. Sam Bennett

One of the most effective and frustrating players in the NHL against his opposition, Bennett wasn't much of a threat against the Senators.

He went pointless in 19:52 of ice time, finishing with a -1 along with taking a trip to the penalty box. He also was first on the team in an unfortunate statistic, with three giveaways.

