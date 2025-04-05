3 least impressive Minnesota Wild players from 3-1 loss to New York Islanders feat. Matt Boldy

While the Minnesota Wild appear well on their way to a Stanley Cup Playoff spot, the red-hot St. Louis Blues, who have won 11 straight games, have overtaken them in the Central Division standings.

The Wild occupy the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, with the Calgary Flames (who have two games in hand) trailing by five points. Thanks to their 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday night, the Wild did little to improve their standing.

Neither team scored in the opening 20 minutes of play, though that changed in the second period. The Wild broke the ice with Mats Zuccarello's 18th goal of the season, which turned out to be their only tally of the contest.

The Islanders responded with three unanswered goals, courtesy of Casey Cizikas and Simon Holmstrom in the second period, followed by Noah Dobson early in the third period.

The Wild proved unable to cut into the Islanders' lead and suffered a potentially damaging loss. They're now 41-29-7, with the Flames hot on their trail.

3 least impressive Minnesota Wild players from 3-1 loss to New York Islanders

#1. Matt Boldly

These are the kinds of games that the Wild need their top players to elevate their game in. Unfortunately, Boldy failed to deliver.

The top-line forward finished the game with zero points and only managed a pair of shots on goal while skating 22:32 of ice time in the loss against the Islanders. He was also guilty of two separate giveaways.

#2. Jake Middleton

While not considered one of Minnesota's top defensemen, Middleton still has a key job to do for the Wild.

Unfortunately, he was one of several Wild blue-liners to finish with a -1 rating after getting caught out of position on New York's goals. He had zero points in 12:23 of ice time and committed a giveaway.

#3. Filip Gustavsson

While it wasn't the Swedish goaltender's worst outing of the 2024-25 NHL season, he still failed to make the saves necessary to give his team a chance to earn valuable points.

He was victimized three times on the 24 shots he faced from the Islanders, finishing the contest with a .889 save percentage — far below average and not what a team looking to supplement its position in the standings needs.

Gustavsson and the Wild will need to bounce back in their next contest against the rival Dallas Stars on Sunday in Minnesota.

