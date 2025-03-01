3 least impressive Minnesota Wild players from 5-2 loss to Colorado Avalanche feat. Filip Gustavsson 

While the Minnesota Wild won their first pair of games after returning from the Four Nations Face-Off break, they followed that up with two consecutive losses. They hoped to stop the bleeding as they met rivals Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday night.

Ad

However, the Avalanche had other ideas and ultimately sent the Wild to their third straight defeat in convincing fashion; the final score was 5-2 in favor of Colorado. Their record improved to 35-24-2, while the Wild now stand at 34-22-4. Both teams are now tied with one another in the standings with 72 points apiece.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The opening 20 minutes of play was a positive for the Wild, who took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission after goals from Mats Zuccarello and Vinnie Hinostroza; the Avalanche picked up a goal on the power-play from Valeri Nichushkin.

But from that point on, it was all Colorado. They scored three times in the second period courtesy of Jonathan Drouin, Jack Drury and Ross Colton, taking a 4-2 lead with them into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play.

Ad

In the third period, the Avalanche got an insurance goal from Colton, his second of the game and 15th of the season, capping the scoring.

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson was victimized four times on 29 shots against; Colorado's MacKenzie Blackwood made 18 saves on the 20 Wild shots he faced.

3 least impressive Minnesota Wild players from 5-2 loss to Colorado Avalanche

#1. Filip Gustavsson

The Wild goaltender was nowhere near his best against the Avalanche on Friday night. While Colorado boasts no shortage of offensive starpower, Gustavsson's performance left much to be desired.

Ad

He finished the game with a .862 save percentage and would like a second chance on at least a pair of the goals the Avalanche got by him.

#2. Jonas Brodin

Tied for a team-worst -2 rating as part of the loss to the Avalanche, Brodin also went pointless and took a costly penalty.

One of the top defenseman on the Wild roster, he didn't play like it on Friday night in Denver.

Ad

#3. Matt Boldy

Having just played for Team USA in the Four Nations Face-Off tournament, Boldy looked little like his usual self, one of the top performing players for the Wild this season.

He failed to find the scoresheet, was also tied for a team-worst -2 rating, managed only a single shot on goal, and also committed three separate giveaways.

The Minnesota WIld will look to bounce back when they host the Boston Bruins at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama