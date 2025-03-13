3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 5-4 OT loss to Seattle Kraken feat. Brendan Gallagher 

The Montreal Canadiens came into Wednesday night's game against the Seattle Kraken hoping to make it three wins on the heels of Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Meanwhile, the Kraken are hoping to finish out their season strong as they are all but assured to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in their four-year existence.

But after an NHL record-breaking fast goal in overtime, the Canadiens were felled by a 5-4 final score in the extra session despite having a two-goal lead in the third period.

First-year Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour, who signed a major free-agent deal with the club after helping the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup last spring, opened the scoring with his 14th goal of the season at the 4:54 mark of the first period.

The Kraken then increased their lead to 2-0 early in the second after Eeli Tolvanen scored for the 19th time. However, the Canadiens mounted a comeback effort that began with Patrik Laine's power-play goal to halve Seattle's lead.

Montreal then scored twice in just over three minutes to take the lead courtesy of goals from Alex Newhook and Juraj Slafkovsky; the took their 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

The Canadiens extended their lead to 4-2 in the third period thanks to Slafkovsky's second goal of the night, and Montreal appeared destined for victory. However, Seattle quickly announced their intentions for a different result.

They managed to tie the game thanks to goals from Jani Nyman, his first in the NHL, and the 16th from Matty Beniers; both teams headed for overtime.

And it was Montour who scored the fastest OT goal in NHL history just four seconds after the puck was dropped at center ice:

Jakub Dobes was not at his best, allowing five goals on 30 shots; Seattle's Joey Daccord finished with 21 saves for the win.

3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 5-4 OT loss to Seattle Kraken

#1. Brendan Gallagher

One of the veteran leaders on the Canadiens, they need his best effort night in and night out if they are to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

They didn't get his best effort in the OT loss to the Kraken as he finished with zero points, only one shot on goal, and a -2 rating. These are the kinds of games that the Habs need Gallagher to step up in.

#2. Jakub Dobes

While the rookie Canadiens goaltender set a team record earlier in the season, he failed to make the saves that he needed to against Seattle.

He conceded five times, and at least two of the goals he would love a second chance on; he finished with a .857 save percentage.

#3. Mike Matheson

It was a rough night for the Canadiens defender, who tied for a team-worst -2 rating. He also committed three giveaways while getting zero points.

