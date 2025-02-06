3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 6-3 loss to LA Kings feat. Jakub Dobes

The Montreal Canadiens have suddenly run into struggles after a strong stretch, entering Wednesday night's game against the LA Kings with only a single victory in their last four games.

Meanwhile, the Kings hadn't exactly been playing strong hockey themselves with a single victory in their own last four matchups, which included back-to-back shutout losses. But they had no problem finding the scoresheet on Wednesday, netting six goals as part of their 6-3 win to improve their record to 28-17-6; the Canadiens fell to 25-24-5.

The game started well for the Kings, who scored 1:39 after the opening puck drop in the first period thanks to Vladislav Gavrikov's third goal of the season. The Kings took their 1-0 lead into the first intermission. While Montreal's Mike Matheson knotted the score at the 3:51 mark of the second period, the Kings retook the lead after Warren Foegele successfully converted on his penalty shot attempt.

Just 15 seconds into the third period, Los Angeles increased the lead to 3-1 after Brandt Clark scored his fourth goal. Montreal wouldn't go away, getting a goal from Alexandre Carrier. Both teams continued to trade goals, as Kevin Fiala scored twice for the Kings, while the Canadiens got another goal from Logan Mailloux. Trevor Moore sealed the victory for the Kings by scoring into the vacated net.

Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper was victorious with 18 saves, while Jakub Dobes made 31 saves on the 36 shots he faced.

3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from their 6-3 loss to the LA Kings

#1. Jakub Dobes

The young rookie Canadiens goaltender had been elevated to the roster after the decision was made to waive Cayden Primeau and send him to the AHL after there were no takers.

He had a historically strong run, including becoming just the fifth goalie in Canadiens history with a shutout in his NHL debut. However, his performance was anything but solid against the Kings, as he was beaten five times to finish with a porous .861 save percentage for the night.

#2. David Savard

Amid trade rumors surrounding his future with the Canadiens, Savard didn't do himself any favors on Wednesday night by tying for a team-worst -2 rating.

#3. Brendan Gallagher

One of the veteran leaders on the Canadiens, Gallagher was nowhere to be found for his club on the scoresheet on Wednesday night. He finished with zero points, zero shots and was guilty of a giveaway.

