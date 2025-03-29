3 least impressive New Jersey Devils players from 4-0 loss to Winnipeg Jets feat. Nico Hischier 

The New Jersey Devils came into Friday night's game against the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets hoping to move a bit closer to the Carolina Hurricanes in the standings; Carolina is second in the Metropolitan Division, followed by the Devils in third place.

That wish will have to be put on hold, as the Devils were defeated convincingly by a 4-0 final score. They're now 38-29-7, while the Jets picked up their 50th victory.

The Jets took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from Alex Iafallo and David Gustafsson. Winnipeg then doubled their lead to 4-0 in the second period, as Iafallo tallied for the second time in the game, followed by Mark Scheifele's 36th of the season.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was impenetrable, stopping all 24 shots that the Devils fired his way. Meanwhile, Jake Allen didn't fare as well by allowing four goals on 19 shots.

3 least impressive New Jersey Devils players from 4-0 loss to Winnipeg Jets

#1. Nico Hischier

The normally reliable Devils captain leads his team in total goals with 30, but was stymied in the loss to the Jets.

Hischer failed to get anything going offensively for his team, which is going to be a major problem in the absence of injured star teammate Jack Hughes.

Hischier skated in 19:32 of ice time and managed just two shots on goal while also committing a giveaway.

#2. Johnathan Kovacevic

The Devils defenseman was infamously called out last week by head coach Sheldon Keefe in a surprisingly blunt postgame press conference.

While Kovacevic had better outings in his club's subsequent outings against the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks, Keefe likely isn't going to be pleased with his stats from Friday's loss.

Kovacevic finished tied for a team-worst -2 rating in 19:40 of total ice time and didn't generate any offense.

#3. Jake Allen

This hasn't been one of Allen's better seasons in terms of wins and losses, having come into Friday's game with a record of 12-14-1. However, his 2.56 goals-against average and .913 save percentage aren't terrible by any means.

The bad news is that Allen wasn't on his game against the Jets, getting victimized four times on just 19 shots against. His goals-against average will take a hit and his save percentage will go down.

The Devils need Allen to be ready at any moment, considering the injury history of starter Jacob Markstrom.

The New Jersey Devils will look to bounce back when they host the Minnesota Wild next at Prudential Center on Monday.

