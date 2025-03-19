3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 2-1 loss to Calgary Flames feat. Vincent Trocheck 

The New York Rangers are desperate for any point they can get right now as they're trying to avoid missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs just a season after winning the President's Trophy in 2023-24.

They were matched up against the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night; the Flames are also fighting for their playoff lives, right on the bubble of a Wild Card position.

The Flames pulled out a huge 2-1 victory over the Rangers to improve to 31-25-11; the Rangers fell to 33-30-6 while managing a mere 13 total shots in the contest.

All the scoring for the night was in the opening 20 minutes of play; the Rangers found the back of the net first just 1:13 after the opening puck dropped courtesy of Artemi Panarin's 30th goal of the season. His goal extended his personal point streak to 10 games.

However, the Flames responded with two goals to take the lead. Just past the midway point of the period, veteran Nazem Kadri scored his 24th goal; minutes later, Matt Coronato struck on the power-play for his 17th goal.

That would do it for the scoring; the Rangers desperately tried for the equalizer, pulling goaltender Igor Shesterkin from the net late in regulation for a sixth attacker.

However, they couldn't penetrate the Flames any further. Shesterkin finished with 33 saves on the 35 shots he saw, giving his team a chance to win.

His teammates didn't give him much help with the aforementioned minuscule total of 13 shots; goaltender Dan Vladar stopped 12 of them.

3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 2-1 loss to Calgary Flames

#1. Vincent Trocheck

One of the elder statesmen on the Rangers roster who leads by example, Trocheck was nowhere to be found for his club against the Flames in a must-win situation.

He finished with zero points, couldn't even muster a single shot on goal, and was also guilty of a giveaway.

#2. Alexis Lafreniere

Another player that the Rangers need to step up in major situations like Tuesday night, Lafreniere was also a non-factor.

Like Trocheck, he finished with no points, no shots, and he also was whistled for a penalty in the second period.

#3. Matt Rempe

The physical forward once again ran afoul of the officials with a careless elbowing penalty in the first period.

While he sat in the penalty box, the Flames scored the game-winning goal late in the first period.

